Smart Hospitality Market is growing to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 26.3% by 2029 with Key Drivers, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart hospitality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, at a USD 18.11 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 117.26 billion by 2029.

Global Smart Hospitality Market Definition

Through digital in-room entertainment systems, hotels can improve their guest experience and increase income with smart hospitality. Several hospitality brands are able to tweak and customise both their back-end and front-end solutions, allowing for a more distinctive traveller experience.

Competitive Landscape and Smart Hospitality Market Share Analysis

The smart hospitality market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to smart hospitality market.

The Top Players Analysed in the Report is:-

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle



Winhotel Solution SL

BuildingIQ

WiSuite

Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd.

SAMSUNG

BLAZON HOTELS

Control4 Corporation

Guestline

Cloudbeds

Frontdesk Anywhere

Forecast Period: 2022 to 2029

Base Year: 2021

Historic Years: 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014)

Quantitative Units: Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

Smart Hospitality Market Dynamics

Drivers

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the smart hospitality market in the forecast period are as follows:

Rise in the Demand for Real-Time

The market is expanding because to rising demand for real-time optimised guest experience management.

Rise in Adoption of Lot and Energy Management Systems

The market’s growth is fueled by an increase in the use of smart hospitality services and technologies by various companies in the hospitality industry.

Technological Advancements

Many organisations offer a wide range of smart hospitality solutions and technologies to meet the various needs of clients. Some of these technologies are quite clever, such as those that allow hoteliers to check in quickly which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the smart hospitality market.

Opportunities

In addition, the developing cloud-based Iot platforms which is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the smart hospitality market in the coming years.

Restraints/Challenges Global Smart Hospitality Market

On the other hand, the rise in the initial cost of deployment and the incorporation difficulties over legacy systems and networks is further projected to impede the growth of the smart hospitality market in the targeted period. However, the incorporation of real-time streaming analytics capabilities into smart solutions might further challenge the growth of the smart hospitality market in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact on Smart Hospitality Market

The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the smart hospitality market. The disease’s global effects are already being seen, and the smart hotel business is projected to be heavily impacted. Governments all across the world have closed international borders and halted international and domestic flights, negatively impacting the hospitality industry. The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused panic among visitors. As a result, people have cancelled personal and professional travels, putting a strain on the hospitality industry. However, in the post-COVID scenario, smart hospitality market is projected to be significantly impacted due to the lifting of travel restrictions and the return of flights, on the other hand, are projected to revive market growth.

Recent Development

In 2019, the InterContinental Hotels Group has announced that its enthusiastic hotel brand will be expanded. It would be a 95-room hotel with cutting-edge technologies for entertainment to give guests a one-of-a-kind experience. This would provide visitors with a lot of new features as well as a wonderful experience when staying at the hotel.

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Smart Hospitality market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Smart Hospitality near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Smart Hospitality growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Global Smart Hospitality Market Scope

The smart hospitality market is segmented on the basis of type, hotel type, deployment mode and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Software

Services

Hotel Type

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

On the basis of hotel type, the smart hospitality market is segmented into business hotels, heritage and boutique hotels, resorts and spas, and others.

Deployment Mode

On-Cloud

On- Demand

On the basis of deployment mode, the smart hospitality market is segmented into on-premises, and on-demand.

Application

Hotels

Cruise

Luxury Yachts

Others

On the basis of application, the smart hospitality market is segmented into hotels, cruise, luxury yachts, and others.

Smart Hospitality Market Regional Analysis

The Global smart hospitality market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, hotel type, deployment mode and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart hospitality market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the smart hospitality market due to the technological developments. Furthermore, the sturdy internet infrastructure and the inclination towards IoT will further boost the growth of the smart hospitality market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the smart hospitality market due to the capacity of handling outsourcing solutions. Moreover, the massive set up of contact centers is further anticipated to propel the growth of the smart hospitality market in the region in the coming years.

1 Smart Hospitality Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analyses

3 Global Smart Hospitality Market, by Type

4 Smart Hospitality Market, by Application

5 Global Smart Hospitality Productions, Value by Region

6 Global Smart Hospitality Productions, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

7 Global Smart Hospitality Market Statuses and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscapes

9 Global Smart Hospitality Market Analyses and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Smart Hospitality Market Analyses and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analyses

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

