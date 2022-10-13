smart-cooling-system-market-to-witness-growth-acceleration-during-2022-2028

Smart Cooling System Market

“Smart Cooling System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Smart Chillers, Smart Air Handling Unit (AHU), Smart Air-Conditioners (ACs), Smart Refrigerators, Others); End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography”

Smart cooling systems are used to increase cooling capacity and simultaneously decrease electricity consumption. The smart cooling system gives better cooling as compared to traditional cooling systems that increase the adoption of the smart cooling system. Additionally, growing technological advancement such as smart or connected products and advancement in communication technology is driving the growth of the smart cooling system market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Blue Star Limited., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., AB Electrolux, Friedrich, FUJITSU GENERAL, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Samsung, Whirlpool, Voltas

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on type, the global smart cooling system market is segmented into smart chillers, Smart Air Handling Unit (AHU), Smart Windows Air-Conditioners (ACs), Smart Split Air-Conditioners (ACs), and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

A smart cooling system has better temperature variability, and a smart cooling system gives you the ability to control the variability of the temperature, henceforth increasing the uses of the smart cooling system that drives the growth of the market. The changing lifestyle and a consumer are shifting towards the smart cooling system that boosting the demand of the smart cooling system market.

Rising demand for the efficient cooling system among the various end-user, such as in residential and commercial, is expected to drive the growth of the smart cooling system market.

Restraints:

The high initial investment is the major restraint for the growth of the market.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SMART COOLING SYSTEM MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

