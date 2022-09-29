Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market to Witness Substantial Growth of USD 14.13 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 7.91 by 2029: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Key Players Outlook

Global small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) Market was valued at USD 7.68 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.13 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) refers to liquefied natural gas that is processed in industrial units with limited capacity. The gas is transformed into an odorless and colorless liquid that can be re-gasified for numerous uses after being cooled to extremely low temperatures. Small-scale LNG is more environmentally benign than oil and diesel, and it is commonly used to meet off-grid power generation needs in isolated industrial and residential complexes. In addition, it is widely employed in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors as a transportation fuel, an industrial feedstock, and for heating.

Market Definition

Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand For Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

One of the primary reasons driving the market’s growth is the growing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective energy sources. Furthermore, the transportation industry’s broad acceptance of the product is boosting market growth. The rising demand for energy has increased the need for liquefied natural gas (LNG), resulting in increased LNG output (LNG). Furthermore, numerous remote areas are without electricity, and government measures to improve rural electrification have increased demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The rapid industrialization and high demand for natural gas as a transportation fuel will further prop the growth rate of small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. In addition to this, the reduction in the prices of natural gas and fluctuation in the prices of crude oil caused by excessive production of crude oil will also drive market value growth.

Opportunities

Integration of Technologies and Government Policies

Furthermore, the integration of new technology and the increasing investments and the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the adoption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 2029. Additionally, the easy establishment in small-scale reserve sites will further expand the future growth of the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

Restraints/Challenges

Expensive Supply Chain

The expensive supply chain will create hindrances for the growth of the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

Global Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Scope

The small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of supply, storage tank capacity and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

Mode of Supply

Trucks

Shipment and Bunkering

Rail Tanks

Pipeline

Others

Storage Tank Capacity

Atmospheric

Pressurized and Floating Storage (FSU)

Application

Transportation

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Industrial and Power

Others

