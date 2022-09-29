Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market is Valued at USD 10,031.99 by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.90%

A wide-reaching Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of the market. The transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which range from developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

Single tooth implants are widely utilized in the restoration of missing tooth. A dental bridge functions by joining an artificial permanent tooth to the adjacent dental implant. The increase in the incidences of tooth loss is escalating the growth of single tooth implants and dental bridges market.

Global single tooth implants and dental bridges market was valued at USD 5,460.29 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10,031.99 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

A dental implant refers to an artificial tooth that is usually fixed into the jaw bone for replacing a missing teeth. These implants could either be made up of zirconium or titanium. A dental bridge, also known as false teeth are generally made of gold, combination of these materials and porcelain. These bridges help in preventing the drifting of remaining teeth from their position or maintaining the shape of face.

Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Incidences of Dental Caries

The increase in the incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases rising demand for single tooth implant and dental bridges acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of single tooth implants and dental bridges market.

Adoption of Single tooth Implants

The surge in the adoption of single tooth implants owing to the better aesthetics and lesser hassles related to hygiene accelerate the market growth.

Rise in Dental Laboratories

The increase in the number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies further influence the market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, shift toward newer technologies and products such as zirconium crowns extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, growth in medical tourism in developing countries will further expand the market.

Global Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Scope and Market Size

The single tooth implants and dental bridges market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and material. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Single Tooth Implants

Dental Bridges

Type

3-Unit

4-Unit

Maryland

Cantilever

Partial

Material

PFM

All Ceramics

Metal Alloys

Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The single tooth implants and dental bridges market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, type and material as referenced above.

The countries covered in the single tooth implants and dental bridges market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the single tooth implants and dental bridges market because of the presence of major and local dental manufacturing companies within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rise in the dental tourism in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Share Analysis

The single tooth implants and dental bridges market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to single tooth implants and dental bridges market.

Some of the major players operating in the single tooth implants and dental bridges market are

3M (US)

Institut Straumann AG (Germany)

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Switzerland)

Danaher (US)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Switzerland)

TBR Implants Group (France)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

AVINENT Implant System (Spain)

CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH (Switzerland)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Ultradent Products, Inc. (US)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Dental Wings Inc. (Canada), Bicon, LLC (US)

OSSTEM IMPLANT.CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Align Technology Inc (US)

Research Methodology: Global Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.

