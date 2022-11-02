agriculture

Shri Venkateshwara University/VGI Meerut in collaboration with Bhartiya Kisan Union (Meerut Division) is organizing a 1 day seminar on Progressive farming & farmer the foundation of development on Nov 3rd.In this seminar, the National Organization Minister of All India Farmer’s Organization Mr Dinesh Kulkarni, Padamshree Mr Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, & the State Agriculture Minister Mr Baldev Singh Aulakh will take part.Apart from these renowned agriculture scientists, environmentalists, bureaucrats & 400 progressive farmers from different parts of the country will take part in the event.The Kisan Exhibition depicting the equipment’s & seeds used for advanced organic farming will be the chief attraction.Over a dozen researchers from Pantnagar University, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel University & other research institutes will present their research papers.Dr Rajiv Tyagi Pro-chancellor Shri Venkateshwara University & Dr Kuldeep Kumar Provincial GS Bhartiya Kisan Union (Meerut division) shared this at a joint press conference.Dr Sudhir Giri Chairman Venkateshwara Group, Dr Rajiv Tyagi, Dr Kuldeep Kumar, Organization Minister BKU Mr Sunil Kumar & Dr Mahesh Kumar Whites inaugurated the press conference by lighting a lamp to Goddess Saraswati.In his address, Dr Sudhir Giri asserted the farmer is the soul & the backbone of development. It’s an honor to respect the breadwinner.Those present included the Pro VC Dr Rakesh Yadav, Registrar Dr Piyush Pandey, Program coordinator Dr Rajesh Singh, & Dr C. P. Singh.Noticeable with their presence were the Meerut campus director Dr Pratap Singh, Alka Singh, Arun Goswami, Varsha Yadav, Braj Pal Singh, Dr Sanjai Tiwari & the Media In charge, Mr. Vishwas Rana among others.

