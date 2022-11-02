Seminar on Progressive Farming
Press release
agriculture
Shri Venkateshwara University/VGI Meerut in collaboration with Bhartiya Kisan Union (Meerut Division) is organizing a 1 day seminar on Progressive farming & farmer the foundation of development on Nov 3rd.In this seminar, the National Organization Minister of All India Farmer’s Organization Mr Dinesh Kulkarni, Padamshree Mr Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, & the State Agriculture Minister Mr Baldev Singh Aulakh will take part.Apart from these renowned agriculture scientists, environmentalists, bureaucrats & 400 progressive farmers from different parts of the country will take part in the event.The Kisan Exhibition depicting the equipment’s & seeds used for advanced organic farming will be the chief attraction.Over a dozen researchers from Pantnagar University, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel University & other research institutes will present their research papers.Dr Rajiv Tyagi Pro-chancellor Shri Venkateshwara University & Dr Kuldeep Kumar Provincial GS Bhartiya Kisan Union (Meerut division) shared this at a joint press conference.Dr Sudhir Giri Chairman Venkateshwara Group, Dr Rajiv Tyagi, Dr Kuldeep Kumar, Organization Minister BKU Mr Sunil Kumar & Dr Mahesh Kumar Whites inaugurated the press conference by lighting a lamp to Goddess Saraswati.In his address, Dr Sudhir Giri asserted the farmer is the soul & the backbone of development. It’s an honor to respect the breadwinner.Those present included the Pro VC Dr Rakesh Yadav, Registrar Dr Piyush Pandey, Program coordinator Dr Rajesh Singh, & Dr C. P. Singh.Noticeable with their presence were the Meerut campus director Dr Pratap Singh, Alka Singh, Arun Goswami, Varsha Yadav, Braj Pal Singh, Dr Sanjai Tiwari & the Media In charge, Mr. Vishwas Rana among others.
Rajabpur, NH-24, Venkateshwara Nagar, Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh
digital2@venkateshwaragroup.in
The university is located at Gajraula, Dist. Amroha, Uttar Pradesh to promote excellence in higher education and giving equal access to value education to the rural population for a vibrant and inclusive society through knowledge creation and dissemination.
The university campus sprawling over 60 acres is lush green, serene, pollution free and calm which provides an awesome ambience for the dedicated and committed academic and research communities.
This release was published on openPR.
Permanent link to this press release:
Please set a link in the press area of your homepage to this press release on openPR. openPR disclaims liability for any content contained in this release.
You can edit or delete your press release Seminar on Progressive Farming here
News-ID: 2787914 • Views: 112
More Releases for Singh
Neha Singh joined Link Legal as an Associate Partner
Link Legal is pleased to announce that Ms. Neha Singh has joined as an Associate Partner in the Firm’s Corporate Commercial practice in Delhi. A law graduate (2009 Batch) from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, Neha has over a decade of experience in successfully advising clients on aviation sector transactions. Recognised as a leading Aviation lawyer by publications, Neha’s addition will further strengthen the Firm’s capability
IWS FinTech Welcomes Mario Singh as Board Advisor
Singapore (20 May 2021) – IWS FinTech, a fast growing start up focused on developing disruptive technologies such as blockchain and fintech, recently welcomed global financial expert and Fullerton Markets CEO, Mario Singh, to its Board of Advisors. With years of experience as an established entrepreneur, Mario is no stranger to growing and scaling companies fast. He will leverage his deep industry connections and experience in the finance and
Tamanna Singh will be Passaro Feliz’s cover model.
Introducing new face Tamanna Singh, daughter of Madanji from Samdari, will be the cover model of the upcoming Passaro Feliz Magazine. Mukesh Officials known as ‘Career Maker’, started photoshoot in Samdari village for Feliz. A mid this same photoshoot, Mukesh did a photo shoot of Tamanna Singh Announcement that happened before this mission will only be the cover model of this magazine. Passaro Feliz received the tag of Best Photographer
Rahul Singh MC Willard Brown Director of Marketing
Rahul Singh Thakur from MC Willard Brown is rated among the Top 100 most Influential Global Marketing Leaders of 2018 & 2019 by World Marketing Congress and CMO Asia. A Marketing professional with over 15 years of work experience in BtoC, BtoB & BtoG marketing practice within the Brand Marketing, Digital Marketing and Analytics space. Rahul has worked with over 112 brands to date in various capacities. He has helped prominent
RP Singh Invests In Sports Tech Company SportsUno
Nasscom Incubated Sports Tech Company To Spearhead Digitisation Of Sports & Fitness Industry Enables Fitness Centres & Health Instructors To Conduct Smooth Online Exercise Sessions Amidst Lockdown SportsUno, a premium sports Technology Company that provides technological hand-holding to sports businesses in India, has brought in former cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh (RP Singh) on board. Being one of the very few chosen sports tech companies selected by NASSCOM, this move is aimed
Davinder Singh of TARU Innovations on Packagingconnections.com
Gurgaon (India): Packagingconnections.com released its sixteenth p-interview today, featuring the Principal, TARU Innovations; ex Director- New Product Commercialization, Coca-Cola India – Mr. Davinder Singh. The interview was published on its packaging portal http://www.packagingconnections.com/interviews/davinder-singh-principal-taru-innovations.htm# and it is one in the series of online interviews of subject matter experts of the packaging industry from all around the globe. During the interview, Mr. Davinder Singh expressed that “I prefer that packaging industry