Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market 2022 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth and Business Opportunities till 2028

Top Key Players of the Market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bionime Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic, Bayer AG, Abbott, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC, AgaMatrix, 77 Elektronika Kft, Trividia Health Inc., Dexcom Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, EDAN Instruments, Inc., Yu Yue medical, Merck KGaA, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, BD, Terumo Corporation, PHC Holdings Corporation, Trividia Health, Inc

The Segments and Sub-Section of Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market are shown below:

By Product (Test Strips, Lancets, Blood Glucose Meters, Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitors)

By Applications (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes)

By End User (Hospitals, Home Settings, and Diagnostic Centres)

Market Overview

The self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) is a procedure under which individuals with diabetes measure their blood sugar by themselves using a tool known as glycaemic reader. On the basis of readings, one can adjust or check the effect of their treatment, antidiabetics and stress management, daily management decisions such as diet intake, insulin dose and physical exercise among others. The process involves use of test strips, lancets and blood glucose meters to achieve long-term glycaemic control.

The rise in geriatric population and high prevalence of diabetes and the rise in risk factors that lead to diabetes are prime factors driving the growth of the self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) market. Additionally, government initiatives for increasing awareness among people also boosts growth of the market. On the other hand, the fact that the device does not measure the exact level of glucose in blood, the possibility of inaccurate results and lack of reimbursement and stringent regulations for the devices might restrain the overall growth of the market. The untapped potential of emerging markets and the surging awareness about diabetes monitoring devices is estimated to generate new opportunities within the forecast period. However, the factor such as the lack of awareness among patients and high cost of advanced devices and accessories are projected to be major challenge for the market’s growth.

Scope of the Report

This report analyzes the dynamic Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) market summary, growth possibilities, and a market performance that will lead to profitability. In continuation, it covers the leading key players are strategically profiled and their growth strategies. It analyzes competitive scenarios such as developments, agreements, new launching products, and market acquisitions. Furthermore, the report presents revise and forecast the market size in the international market. To study the market key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for leading players. This study covers all the essential information regarding the world industry which helps a user to grasp the overall market. The study especially covers the supply chain analysis, the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Then, the report also provides important distinguishing information regarding each of the market segments. These segments are analyzed further on different fronts such as historical performance, market size contributions, market share, and expected rate of growth.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Overview

Chapter 1.1: Study Assumptions

Chapter 1.2: Scope of the Study

Chapter 2: Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Economic Impact

Chapter 2.1: Analysis Methodology

Chapter 2.2: Research Phases

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3.1: Current Market Scenario

Chapter 3.2: Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 3.3: Government Regulations and Initiatives

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 5.1: Market Drivers

Chapter 5.2: Market Restraints/Challenges

Chapter 5.3: Market Opportunities

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Geographic Analyses

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Forecast (2021-2028)

Chapter 14: Future Of The Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

The study especially covers the supply chain analysis, market size growth rate in several scenarios. Then, the report also provides important distinguishing information regarding each of the market segments. These segments are analyzed further on different fronts such as historical performance, market size contributions, market share, and expected rate of growth. This report displays details of new recent additions, trade ordinances, import exportation investigation, industry share, PESTEL analyses, SWOT analyses, product life cycle, opportunities in terms of emerging revenue, changes in market guidance, product approvals, product launches, geographic enlargements, technological innovations in the industry. Moreover, users can identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers with the market research report. At the end, readers are given with a broad conclusion of the research study and final words on future growth of the Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) market.

Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Country Level Analysis

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate in these regions, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The report answers various key questions related to Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) market Trends and outlook :-

How the Sales growth will unfold for global Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) market in the years ahead?

What is assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market?

How the outlook of end users will impact the market Sales?

In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints?

Which regions are believed to witness highest growth in upcoming years?

Which country and region capture the largest market in Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) market Demand?

Which products are expected to witness lucrative Sales growth during assessment period?

What are historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries?

What are current on-going market trends, current and predictable size of the Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) market from the perspective of both value and volume?

