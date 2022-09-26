Scented Candle Market to Experience Healthy Growth of USD 5.02 billion with CAGR of 6.40% by 2029, Size, Share, Trend and Future Demand Outlook Global Scented Candle Market, By Product Type (Jar, Pillar, Tea Light, Tumbler, Vase, Others), Raw Material (Wax, Liquid Dyes, Soy, Glass, Others), Fragrance (Fruit, Flower, Spice, Blends, Others), Category (Mass, Premium), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Scented Candle Market Analysis and Size

There has been an increase in home renovation and home decoration activities as disposable income has increased. Since the pandemic has resulted in extended periods spent at home, an increasing number of people want to make their home a comfortable place to live. Some of the popular 2020 trends adopted by consumers include sculpture scented candles and organically shaped candles.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the scented candle market was valued at USD 2.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 5.02 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. The scented candle market report examines the current growth, which is being driven by the changing trend of gifting scented candles on special occasions.

Market Definition

A wide variety of candles are available in appealing packaging. There are fragrance infused candles, scented oil candles, and other types of one-of-a-kind candles. Scents and wax materials are not used in the artisanal materials. These non-toxic candles are made from natural ingredients and do not emit any toxins. The majority of users prefer the best organic scented candles on the market. These candles have a plethora of customization options.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Product Type (Jar, Pillar, Tea Light, Tumbler, Vase, Others), Raw Material (Wax, Liquid Dyes, Soy, Glass, Others), Fragrance (Fruit, Flower, Spice, Blends, Others), Category (Mass, Premium), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Candle-lite (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Zhong Nam Industrial (China), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), Empire Candle Co., LLC (US), L Brands, Inc. (US), BeCandle (India), Newell Brands (US), C. Johnson & Son, Inc (US), Conscious Candle Company (US), The Yankee Candle Company (US), Bolsius International BV (France), Welburn Candles Pvt Ltd ((UK), Colonial Candle (UK), Brandt Kaarsen (Spain) Opportunities Increased awareness of the product’s use in various types of candle massages and aromatherapies

Rising consumption of eco-friendly candles

Rising use of candles for home decoration

Scented Candle Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Various application of scented candles

The scented candle market is being driven primarily by increased awareness of the product’s use in various types of candle massages and aromatherapies.

Rise in consumption of eco-friendly candles

Rising consumption of eco-friendly candles, rising use of candles for home decoration, rising consumer awareness of these products, rising disposable income of people, and an increase in the number of spa and massage parlours are some of the factors driving the growth of the scented candle market

Opportunity

Increasing investment in household interiors and a rapidly growing home decor market, on the other hand, will create a slew of new opportunities for the scented candle market during the forecast period.

The scented candle market is segmented on the basis of product type, raw material, fragrance, and category and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Jar

Pillar

Tea light

Tumbler

Vase

Others

Raw Material

Wax

Liquid dyes

Soy

Glass

Others

Fragrance

Fruit

Flower

Spice

Blends

Others

Category

Mass

Premium

Distribution channel

Online

Offline

Some Points from Scented Candle Market Table of Content

Global Scented Candle Market Report 2022 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2029

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Scented Candle Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential and Growth Scented Candle Market Potential Analysis

2.3 Scented Candle Market Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Scented Candle Market Industry News

2.3.2 Scented Candle Market Industry Policies

2.4 Scented Candle Market Industry Trends under POST COVID-19

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Scented Candle Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Scented Candle Market Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Scented Candle Market

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Scented Candle Market

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Beer Manufacturing Equipment under POST COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Scented Candle Market Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status under POST COVID-19

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Scented Candle Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Beer Manufacturing Equipment Sales, Revenue and Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Scented Candle Market t Sales by Regions

5.1.2 Global Scented Candle Market Revenue by Regions

5.2 North America Scented Candle Market Sales and Growth Rate

5.3 Europe Scented Candle Market Sales and Growth Rate

5.4 Asia-Pacific Scented Candle Market t Sales and Growth Rate

5.5 Middle East and Africa Scented Candle Market Sales and Growth Rate

5.6 South America Scented Candle Market Sales and Growth Rate

Chapter 6 North America Scented Candle Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Scented Candle Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Scented Candle Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Scented Candle Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Scented Candle Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Scented Candle Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Scented Candle Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Scented Candle Market Forecast (2022-2029)

13.1 Global Scented Candle Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast

13.2 Scented Candle Market Forecast by Regions

13.2.1 North America Scented Candle Market Forecast

13.2.2 Europe Scented Candle Market Forecast

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific B Scented Candle Market Forecast

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Scented Candle Market Forecast

13.2.5 South America Scented Candle Market Forecast

13.3 Scented Candle Market Forecast by Types

13.4 B Scented Candle Market Forecast by Applications

13.5 Scented Candle Market Forecast under POST COVID-19

Chapter 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

