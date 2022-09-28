Scandium Metal Market Research With GFS Chemicals, Inc., Scandium International Mining Corporation, The Institute for Rare Earths and Metals AG Companies Size 2022 – Growth, Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2028

Scandium Metal Market Research With GFS Chemicals, Inc., Scandium International Mining Corporation, The Institute for Rare Earths and Metals AG Companies Size 2022 – Growth, Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2028



“Scandium is mainly used for research purposes. It has great potential, however, as it has a density almost as low as aluminum and a much higher melting point. An aluminum-scandium alloy has been used in Russian MIG fighter jets, high-end bicycle frames, and baseball bats.

Market research report for the position of Scandium Metal Market in Chemicals And Materials Industry. The purpose of Scandium Metal report is to provide a demographic overview of the customer base, including customer segmentation. In order to best provide the most accurate overview, the Scandium Metal report was generated using customer data from the past three years. The Scandium Metal report is designed to help and prioritize to ensure resources are invested in the right customers. The report should be used as a guideline for how to prioritize customers and understand where to allocate resources.

GFS Chemicals, Inc., Scandium International Mining Corporation, The Institute for Rare Earths and Metals AG, RusAL, Stanford Materials, Platina Resources, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Menssing Chemiehandel & Consultants GmbH, Hunan Oriental Scandium Co.,Ltd., Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co., Ltd (TOPM), Henan Rongjia scandium vanadium Technology Co., Ltd,.

Segmentation:

Scandium Metal By type

Scandium Oxide 99.99%, Scandium Oxide 99.999%, Scandium Oxide 99.9995% and Scandium Metal Ingot

Scandium Metal By applications

Aerospace, Electronics, Lighting, Ceramics, Sports and Others

North America Scandium Metal market

South America

Scandium Metal Market in Asia and Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Scandium Metal Market in Europe

