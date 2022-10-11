Sales Of Pigment Emulsions To Reach A Market Valuation Of US$ 28.3 Billion By The End Of 2032

The global Pigment Emulsion Market is estimated to be worth US$ 402.4 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 9.2% expected to reach US$ 973.2 million by the end of 2032.

Analysis of Pigment Emulsion Consumption (2017-2021) vs. Market Outlook (2022-2032)

Fact’s most recent market analysis.

According to MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market value for pigment emulsions has increased at a CAGR of around 2.2% over the last five years, with the market expected to reach US$ 12.6 billion by the end of 2021.

The current pigment manufacturing process involves the use of non-renewable raw materials such as titanium dioxide, calcium carbonate, aerosol, and others, which are also hazardous to the environment. Renewable energy sources will be required in the future. This will assist countries in preserving their limited natural resources.

Bio-based pigment emulsions are currently quite expensive, but as production and supply increase, prices will fall.

Competitive Landscape

Major manufacturers of pigment emulsions include DIC Corporation, Kiri Industries Ltd (Dystar), Sudarshan Chemicals Industries, Huebach GmbH, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Jupiter Dyes Pvt. Ltd., Camex Limited, Vipul Organics Limited, Kemcol Product, Kevin dyes and chemical Pvt ltd, Worldtex Specialty Chemicals, Kanshu Chemical Industries, and Emco Dyestuff.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by players in the pigment emulsion market, as well as detailed overviews of pigment emulsion sales analysis, top pigment emulsion manufacturers, top organic/inorganic emulsions, including SWOT analysis, and sales generated from target pigment emulsion products of the top pigment emulsion manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Categorization of Pigment Emulsion Industry Research

Pigment Emulsion Market by Source :

Organic Pigment Emulsions

Inorganic Pigment Emulsions

Pigment Emulsion Market by Type :

Water in Oil

Oil in Water

Pigment Emulsion Market by Color :

Standard Colors

Custom Colors

Pigment Emulsion Market by End Use :

Paint & Coatings

Textiles

Plastic

Paper

Leather

Pigment Emulsion Market by Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

