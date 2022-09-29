Robotics End-of-arm Tooling Market Research With Schunk, Festo, SMC, Robotiq – Business Synopsis, Industry Analysis, Outlook 2022 to 2028



“The arm tooling (EOAT) is a crucial aspect of robotic technology. Refers to equipment that interacts with parts and components, usually at the end of a robot arm. For example, a welding torch in an automated welding system. The use of robots developed in the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the development of robotic tools at the ends of the arms over the forecast period. The popularity of cleaning robots with sophisticated end-of-arm tools is likely to increase in the automatic arm-end tool market. The cleaning robots are equipped with an end effector that can chemically clean objects and flat surfaces to prevent food particles from falling to the floor.

Schunk, Festo, SMC, Robotiq, Zimmer, Destaco, ATI Industrial Automation, EMI, IAI, Applied Robotics, Schmalz, RAD, FIPA, SAS Automation, Bastian Solutions, Soft Robotics, Grabit.

Robotics End-of-arm Tooling By type

Material Handling, Assembly Line, Welding and Soldering, Surface Treatment and Finishing, And Others

Robotics End-of-arm Tooling By applications

Type 1, Type 2

North America Robotics End-of-arm Tooling market

South America

Robotics End-of-arm Tooling Market in Asia and Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Robotics End-of-arm Tooling Market in Europe

