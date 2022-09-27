Rice Protein Market Research : Global Size, Growth, Trends, Global Outlook, Insights And Future Scope Analysis, Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research offers a global report on “Rice Protein Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2029” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 350 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. The global Rice Protein market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Rice Protein industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Rice Protein study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Rice Protein Market

Global rice protein market expected to reach USD 218.48 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. Rising need for dietary food, gluten-free, non-GMO and hypoallergenic products has accelerated the growth of the global rice protein market.

The rice protein is derived from white and brown rice by isolating the protein from carbohydrates. The rice protein is abundant in vitamin E, starch, amino acids, ferulic acid, and Sulphur containing amino acids, including cysteine and methionine. It functions as an alternative to soy protein and whey. Consumption of rice protein decreases the blood sugar level and reduces fat storage. The increasing health-conscious among the people raise the demand for the global rice protein market.

Rising needs from nutritional, sports and cosmetic industries are anticipated to lead the global rice protein market. The nutritional demand in the food and beverage sector is likely to impel the development of the global rice market. Rice protein is ample with amino acids and antioxidants that boost up the growth of the global rice protein market. Furthermore, the demand for organic rice protein grows substantially owing to the rich protein that acts as a stimulus in the development of the rice protein market. The lactose intolerance, people, can consume organic rice protein. Since gluten-free, it is expected to supply the growth opportunities in the global rice protein market.

Some of the major players operating in the Rice Protein Market report are AIDP, Axiom Foods, Inc., Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.,Ltd, Golden Grain Group Limited, RiceBran Technologies, Nutrition Resource, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Shafi Gluco Chem, The Green Labs, Top Health Ingredients, Nutribiotic, Z Company, North Coast Naturals, Pure Food, BENEO and Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech.

Scope of the Rice Protein Market Report:

The research examines the key players in the Global Rice Protein Market in detail, focusing on their market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other factors. It also sheds light on the vendor landscape, helping players to foresee future competitive movements in the global Rice Protein business.

Global Rice Protein Market Scope and Market Size

Rice protein market is segmented on basis of form, product and application. The growth among the segments helps you to review the niche pocket of growth and strategies to approach the market.

On the basis of form, the global rice protein market is segmented as organic and inorganic.

On the basis of product, the global rice protein market is segmented into rice protein isolates, rice protein concentrate and others.

Based on the application, the global rice protein market is segmented into food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Regional Analysis of the Rice Protein Market:

The global Rice Protein Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

➛ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

➛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

➛ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The Rice Protein market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the Rice Protein market size and the growth rate in the coming year?

What are the main key factors driving the global Rice Protein market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Rice Protein market?

Which are Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Rice Protein market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Rice Protein market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Rice Protein market?

What is the impact of Covid19 on the current industry?

Key Points Covered in Rice Protein Market Report:

