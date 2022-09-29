Rice Based Infant Formula Market Industry Size, Share, Market Segmented by Application, Geography, Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Forecasts

Market Analysis and Insights of Rice Based Infant Formula Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global rice based infant formula market will project a CAGR of 5.50% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry, ever-rising population around the globe, rising consumer consciousness towards high quality, healthy and nutritional food products, surging cases of breast cancer and increasing personal disposable income by the major companies are the major factors attributable to the growth of rice based infant formula market.

Market Scenario :

Baby and instant formula food items are those that are consumed by the infants or the babies during the first months of their life for satisfying themselves with the nutritional requirements. From the name itself, rice based infant formula are the food items that are manufactured out of rice based ingredient which are only meant for the consumption by the infants. Infant formula, which is substitute tor breast milk contains all the essential macro and micro nutrients and enrich the mind and body of infants.

Rising awareness about the health benefits of infant formula and surge in the demand for natural and organic baby foods are the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Growing population of babies suffering from malnutrition, rising incidences of breast milk poisoning and surging advancements in the baby food processing technology are other important factors acting as market growth determinants. Increasing household incomes which have provided high purchasing powers to the consumers and upsurge in the popularity of organic rice syrup will further induce growth in the market value.

However, stringent regulations imposed by the regulatory authorities on packaging quality and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials will pose a major challenge to the growth of the market. Limitations in the production process owing to the lack of advanced technology in the underdeveloped economies will also hamper the market growth rate. Rising food safety concerns will yet again derail the market growth rate.

Major Competitors covered in the report are SCIENTIFIC BRAIN NUTRACEUTICAL PVT. LTD., Bellamy’s Organic., Abbott, Nestlé, Bayer AG, BIMBOSAN AG, Danone, Meredith Corporation., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Savencia SA

Europe Rice Based Infant Formula Market Scope and Market Size

The rice based infant formula market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, form, infant age and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the rice based infant formula market is segmented into unformulated and formulated. The formulated segment is further sub-segmented into vegetables, fruits and cereal. The vegetables segment is further sub-segmented into sweet potato, spinach, pumpkin and others. The fruits segment is further sub-segmented into apple, banana, orange, strawberry and others. The cereal segment is further sub-segmented into wheat, oat, barley, corn and others.

On the basis of product type, the rice based infant formula market is segmented standard formula, toddler formula, follow-on formula and special formula.

On the basis of form, the rice based infant formula market is segmented into Non-GMO and GMO.

On the basis of infant age, the rice based infant formula market is segmented into 0-6 months, 6-12 months and 1-3 years.

On the basis of distribution channel, the rice based infant formula market is segmented into store-based retailer and non-store retailer. The store-based retailer segment is further sub-segmented into grocery stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores and wholesalers. The non-store retailer segment is further sub-segmented into online and vending.

Europe Rice Based Infant Formula Market Country Level Analysis

The rice based infant formula market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, form, infant age and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the rice based infant formula market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe.

U.K. in Europe region dominate the rice based infant formula market and will continue to during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for natural and organic baby foods.

The country section of the rice based infant formula market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

