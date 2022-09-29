RFID Tags Market Business Development & Growth Opportunities 2029 Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market, By Wafer Size (200mm, 300mm, Others), Tag Type (Passive RFID, Active RFID), Form Factor (Button, Card, Implants, Key Fob, Label, Paper Tickets, Wristband, Others), Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass, Others), Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Active Ultra-High Frequency), Application (Agriculture, Commercial, Transportation, Healthcare, Logistic and Supply Chain, Aerospace, Defence, Retail, Security and Access Control, Sports),– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Radio frequency identification (RFID) tags are an important part of daily life and the use of this technology growing continuously. Consider, the tag on a bottle of alcohol at the store intended to discourage stealing, the small device or sticker on a car windshield those are all RFID tags. Though most RFID tags are used for Tack packages or merchandise, they can also be used to help track patients or pets in hospital settings.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market was valued at USD 11.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.24 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.54 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Wafer Size (200mm, 300mm, Others), Tag Type (Passive RFID, Active RFID), Form Factor (Button, Card, Implants, Key Fob, Label, Paper Tickets, Wristband, Others), Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass, Others), Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Active Ultra-High Frequency), Application (Agriculture, Commercial, Transportation, Healthcare, Logistic and Supply Chain, Aerospace, Defence, Retail, Security and Access Control, Sports) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd (Singapore)., Honeywell International Inc (US), HID Global Corporation (US), Applied Wireless, Inc (US), OMNI-ID (US), CORERFID (UK), GAO RFID Inc (US), Caen RFID S.R.L (Italy), Alien Technology, LLC (US), Impinj, Inc (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Zebra Technologies Corp (US), Tageos (France), Identiv, Inc. (US), GlobeRanger (US), Motorola Mobility LLC (US), Vizinex RFID (US), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), RFID Global Solution (US), Checkpoint Systems, Inc (US) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Increasing number of product innovations

Rise in strategic collaborations

Technology advancement

Market Definition

RFID tags are a type of tracking system which uses radio frequency to track, search, identify, and connect with people and items. Essentially, RFID tags are smart tags which can store a range of information with the help of serial numbers, to an even pages of data and even short description. Some RFID tags include cryptographic security which is used for a high level of authentication and verification. RFID tags are generally identified by their radio frequencies and ultra-high frequency (UHF), frequency (LF), high frequency (HF).

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Dynamics

Drivers

RFID tags are durable and reusable

Increase the demand for RFID tags for their specific design due to this it works in harsh conditions. The durable hard case protects these RFID tags from the impacts of moisture, heat and changing weather conditions. The RFID tags can be reused, which will reduce the prices in the deployments which are expected to drive the growth of the radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market.

Rise the demand in healthcare sector

In healthcare sector increase the demand of RFID tags for tracking the patient’s history which has been witnessing the growth of the market. Due to increase the number of patients related to chronic as well as non-chronic diseases RFID tags have become mandatory because it simplifies tracking of the patient’s history and the course of treatment.

Focus on improving supply chain

The most common use of RFID tag in supply chain which has been tracking parts moving to a manufacturing production line, tracking things in the supply chain, security, tracing assets and payment systems which let clienteles pay for items without using cash.

Opportunities

The latest technological innovations in the RFID tags market is the Chip less RFID tags with passive. These devices can be 3D printed which is making them ecologically sustainable and easy to manufacture. Moreover, due to the non-line of tag detection features and low manufacturing cost, chipless RFID tags is suitable to replace the use of barcodes. Printing on many materials is specially helpful in the business context. The manufacturer has the liberty to label the RFID per their guidelines, which is not the case for barcodes. Therefore, the rising trend of chipless RFID solutions is projected to present a growth opportunity for the manufacturer and supplier in the RFID tags market globally.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 RFID Tags Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 RFID Tags Market Market Research Methodologies

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 RFID Tags Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global RFID Tags Market

5 Application Overview Of Global RFID Tags Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Conclusion

