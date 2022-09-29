Retort Packaging Market 2022 Growth Opportunities and Competitive Landscape 2029 Global Retort Packaging Market, By Product Type (Pouches, Trays, Cartons and Others), Material (PET, Polypropylene, Aluminium Foil, Polyamide (PA), Paper & Paperboard, EVOH and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-Use (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Market Analysis and Size

Industrialization and urbanization have changed the processing techniques and ways of shipment of media or fluids, which has led to the need for retort packaging in almost every industry where the fluids play a major role. Therefore, retort packaging market has been driven by the need for safer production and an adequate infrastructure.

Some of the factors which are driving the market are the Increasing demand among consumers from preservative-free products, rising demand for sustainable and aesthetic packaging solutions, and the growing demand for intelligent packaging to avoid food wastage. However, high cost associated with research and development activities is the restraint hampering the growth of the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Retort packaging market is expected to reach the value of USD 7,237.76 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. “Pouches” accounts for the largest product type segment in the Retort packaging market due to rapid developments in technological pathways to commercialize the use of alternative packaging. The Retort packaging market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Product Type (Pouches, Trays, Cartons and Others), By Material (PET, Polypropylene, Aluminium Foil, Polyamide (PA), Paper & Paperboard, EVOH and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By End-Use (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Luxemburg and the rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and the rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered ProAmpac, Coveris, Berry Global Inc., FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, IMPAK CORPORATION, PORTCO PACKAGING, Constantia Flexibles, Mondi, Tetra Pak, Clifton Packaging Group Limited, DNP America, LLC., Sonoco Products Company, Amcor plc, Sealed Air, WINPAK LTD., Huhtamaki, LD PACKAGING CO .,LTD, Paharpur 3P, Printpack, and Floeter India Retort Pouches (P) Ltd among others.

Market Definition

Retort packaging is a type of food packaging made from a laminate of flexible plastic and metal foils. It allows the sterile packaging of a wide variety of food and drink handled by aseptic processing, and is used as an alternative to traditional industrial canning methods. Packaged foods range from water to fully cooked, thermo-stabilized (heat-treated), high-caloric (1,300 kcal on average) meals like Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs), which can be eaten cold, warmed by submerging in hot water, or heated with a flameless ration heater, a meal component first introduced by the military in 1992. Field rations, space food, fish products, camping meals, quick noodles, and companies like Capri Sun and Tasty Bite all employ retort packaging.

Initially, the retort packaging were developed for industrial applications and pipe-organs. Gradually the design was adapted in the bio-pharmaceutical industry for sterilizing methods by using compliant materials. And now it is being used in almost every industry for safe production and adequate infrastructure, such as food & beverage, and chemical processing among other verticals.

Retort packaging Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Increasing demand among consumers for preservative-free products

Retort takes place when non-sterile products are hermetically sealed, which literally means non-sterile packaging. The packaging is loaded into a retort pressure vessel and subjected to pressurized steam. The product is also exposed to high temperatures for a much longer period than in hot-filling. The additional time can significantly deteriorate the overall quality and nutritional content of the product.

The increasing demand among consumers across the globe for preservative-free products is a key driver for the global retort packaging market. As consumers are getting more concerned about the harmful effects of preservatives in their beverages, the demand for preservative-free products is at its peak.

Increase in demand for retort packaging by airlines

Recently, there is an increasing shift of consumers toward sustainable and environment friendly packaging options that has further introduced fully recyclable packaging and stand-up bags of various designs. In addition to providing environmental advantages, sustainable packaging can also help companies to increase profits and eliminate unnecessary manufacturing spare parts, thereby improving the safety of production lines, and minimizing disposal costs. The main objective of packaging is not only to protect the product from damage during transit, but to protect the warehouse and retail shops before selling the product. Different types of packaging are used for different kind of products. Also, retort packaging is used for heavy and bulky food products and also used for other products.

Growing demand for intelligent packaging to avoid food wastage

Intelligent packaging offers various solutions to reduce food wastage as it provides different indicators to avoid food spoilage. Thus, increasing food wastage is attracting consumers to buy food with intelligent packaging.

Intelligent packaging includes indicators (time-temperature indicators; integrity or gas indicators; freshness indicators); barcodes and radiofrequency identification tags (RFID); sensors (biosensors; gas sensors; fluorescence-based oxygen sensors), among others. Hence, intelligent packaging helps food manufacturers to track the status of their food products in real-time, thus contributing to a reduction in food wastage.

Furthermore, intelligent packaging can also act as the primary tool for consumers to choose their products at the retail level as intelligent packaging concepts can enable consumers to judge the quality of the products. As a result, intelligent packaging is expected to play a major role in attracting consumers.

High cost associated with research and development activities

Research and development expenses are associated directly with the research and development of a company’s goods or services and any intellectual property generated in the process. A company generally incurs R&D expenses in the process of finding and creating new products or services.

Packaging companies rely heavily on their research and development capabilities; so they can relatively outsize R&D expenses. For instance, changing the preferences of consumers from regular packaging to intelligent and active packaging, increasing consumers’ awareness about food safety, among others. Thus, companies have to invest in research & development activities to diversify their business and find new growth opportunities as technology continues to evolve.

Ban on plastic packaging products on the global market

With rise in environmental concerns in several regions, the government has taken strict steps toward banning single-use plastic products and non-biodegradable packaging products in the market. This is because plastic products take longer to decompose and is dangerous for aquatic and land animals.

For instance,

Natural Environment estimates that approximately 100,000 sea turtles and other marine animals die every year because they get strangled in bags or mistake them for food.

In North America, single-use plastic bags used for the food products and consumer goods packaging are banned. As a result, the demand for paperboard and retort packaging is increasing in the region.

Several types of packaging are used in different applications, resulting in the production of the waste and are very harmful to the environment. Plastic packaging is used for consumer goods packaging, which produces non-biodegradable plastic packaging waste, releases toxic gases in the soil, which is dangerous for animals and ground water. Hence, steps have been taken to ban plastic bag packaging as it is harmful to the environment.

Supply chain disruption due to pandemic

The COVID-19 has disrupted the supply chain and has declined markets of retort packaging worldwide. Disruptions have led to the delayed stock of the products as well as lower access, and supplies of food and beverage products. With the persistent persistence of COVID-19, there have been restrictions on transportation, import, and export of materials. Also, with the movement restriction on workers as well, the manufacturing of retort packaging has been affected due to which the demand for consumers has not been fulfilled. Also, with restrictions on import and export, it made it difficult for the manufacturers to supply the raw materials and their end products across the countries in the world which also has impacted the prices of retort packaging. Thus, with ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, the supply chain for retort packaging has been disrupted which is creating a major challenge for the manufacturers.

With the persistence of COVID-19 and restrictions on movement, there is a disruption in the supply chain globally which is posing a major challenge for the global retort packaging market.

Post COVID-19 Impact on Retort Packaging Market

COVID-19 created a major impact on the retort packaging market as almost every country has opted for the shutdown for every production facility except the ones dealing in producing the essential goods. The government has taken some strict actions such as the shutdown of production and sale of non-essential goods, blocked international trade, and many more to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The only business which is dealing in this pandemic situation is the essential services that are allowed to open and run the processes.

Due to the outbreak of the pandemic caused by the virus, many small sectors were closed down and on the other hand some sectors decided to cut off some of the employees which resulted in a major unemployment. Retort packaging are also used in the packaging of products as well as in industries. Due to the outbreak of a pandemic, the demand for such products has gone up to an extent especially for the medical sector, healthcare, pharmaceutical, groceries, e-commerce, and various other sectors. But the unexpected demand, along with limited production capacities and supply chain interruptions is continuing to cause difficulties in all of these industries.

Manufacturers are making various strategic decisions to bounce back post-COVID-19. The players are conducting multiple research and development activities to improve the technology involved in the retort packaging. With this, the companies will bring advanced and accurate controllers to the market. In addition, the use of retort packaging by government authorities in food and beverages has led to the market’s growth.

Recent Development

In February 2021, SEE has announced the acquisition of Foxpak Flexibles Ltd. (Foxpak) under SEE Ventures, its initiative for investing in disruptive technologies and business models to accelerate growth. Foxpak has leveraged digital printing capabilities to print directly on its flexible packaging materials to empower their customers’ brands. Their solutions can be quickly scaled up or down to meet the production requirements for customers of any size. This Acquisition will help in strengthen cash flows and earnings. Further expands company’s packaging portfolio.

In December 2021, Sonoco Acquired Ball Metalpack. Acquisition Complements Sonoco’s Largest Consumer Packaging Franchise. Ball Metalpack, a leading manufacturer of sustainable metal packaging for food and household products and the largest aerosol producer in North America. This Acquisition will help in strengthen cash flows and earnings. Further expands company’s packaging portfolio.

Competitive environment

* Strategies of the main players and products offered

* Potential and niche segments, geographic regions showing promising growth

* A neutral perspective on market performance

* Information essential for market players to maintain and improve their impact on the market

