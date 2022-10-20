Recovered Carbon Black Market Worth US$ 8,760.62 million, Globally, by 2028 at 11.7% CAGR – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Recovered Carbon Black

Recovered Carbon Black Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the advantageous competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. Recovered Carbon Black market report also provides a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Recovered Carbon Black market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making the right decision.

The recovered carbon black market is projected to reach US$ 8,760.62 million by 2028 from US$ 4,037.76 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Recovered carbon black is widely preferred in applications such as tire, non-tire rubber, plastics, coatings, and inks due to its excellent natural or bio-based properties. It is used as a reinforcing agent in the production of hoses, conveyor belts, seals, gaskets, geomembranes, rubber sheets, and rubber roofing, among other non-tire rubber applications.

Producing recovered carbon black from waste generated by rubber goods, specifically tires is an ecologically beneficial process. Moreover, the outcome is also finer than virgin carbon black, allowing for better cuts in the finished product. To produce 1 kg of virgin carbon black, ~1.5-2 kg of crude oil is required. Recovering carbon black also entails reusing valuable raw materials, propelling one higher up the recycling hierarchy. Thus, replacing virgin carbon black, produced out of traditional furnace processes, with recovered carbon black considerably reduces carbon footprint. The use of recovered Carbon Black (rCB) alone can reduce the size of carbon footprint by 80%, which is why many large tire manufacturers are trying to use significantly more recovered carbon black. Thus, the environmental advantages associated with recovered carbon black are propelling the market growth.

Market Insights

Ecological Advantages of Recovered Carbon Black

Producing recovered carbon black from waste generated by rubber goods, specifically tires is an ecologically beneficial process. Moreover, the outcome is also finer than virgin carbon black, allowing for better cuts in the finished product. To produce 1 kg of virgin carbon black, ~1.5-2 kg of crude oil is required.Recovering carbon black also entails reusing valuable raw materials, propelling one higher up the recycling hierarchy. Thus, replacing virgin carbon black, produced out of traditional furnace processes, with recovered carbon black considerably reduces carbon footprint. The use of recovered Carbon Black (rCB) alone can reduce the size of the carbon footprint by 80%, which is why many large tire manufacturers are trying to use significantly more recovered carbon black. For instance, in October 2018, Pyrolyx USA began constructing a plant in Terre Haute, Indiana, USA. It is expected to be fully completed in May 2019 and will start production in June 2019. The plant will have the capacity to process 40,000 tons of used tires per year and produce about 13 kilotons of recycled carbon black and 17.5 kilotons of pyrolysis oil, and 6.2 thousand tons of steel.

Application Insights

Based on application, the global recovered carbon black market is divided into tire, non-tire rubber, plastics, and others. The tire segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Recovered carbon black is one of the immediate products of the pyrolysis process and is usually added to rubber as both a filler and as a strengthening/reinforcing agent. For numerous types of tires, it is used in inner liners, sidewalls, carcasses, and treads, utilizing various types based on specific performance requirements. The recovered carbon black market is predicted to rise swiftly, as it is replacing traditional carbon black in manufacturing tires. Also, recovered carbon black, produced from waste generated by tires, contributes an economic advantage. Besides, the usage of recovered carbon black instead of virgin carbon black lessens carbon footprint by approximately 80%. Most of the major tire manufacturers are predicted to use a substantial amount of recovered carbon black in the coming years. These factors are anticipated to bolster the tire segment during the forecast period.

The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Recovered Carbon Black market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Leading Recovered Carbon Black market Players:

Black Bear Carbon B.V.

Bolder Industries

ENRESTEC

Klean Carbon

Radhe Group Of Energy

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

SR2O Holdings, LLC

Delta Energy LLC

Pyrolyx AG

Alpha Carbone

Recovered Carbon Black market – Global Analysis to 2028 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Recovered Carbon Black market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global recovered carbon black market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global recovered carbon black market from 2019 to 2028

Estimation of the demand for recovered carbon black across various industries

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and the demand for recovered carbon black

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the recovered carbon black market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to the global recovered carbon black market growth

Recovered carbon black market size at various nodes of the market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global recovered carbon black market as well as its dynamics in the industry

Recovered carbon black market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

