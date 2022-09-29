Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Is Expected to reach USD 8.60 Bn by 2029

The global rapid microbiology testing market will witness a CAGR of 9.5% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. It is expected to reach above USD 8.60 Billion by 2029 from USD 3.80 Billion in 2020.

This is the most comprehensive report available for this Market and covers 60 geographies, helping you get a truly global outlook. The regional and country breakdown section provides an analysis of the Market in each region and the Market size by region and country.

This latest report examines the structure, revenue, sales, price and gross margin of the industry. Production areas, Market shares, industry rankings, and profiles of major manufacturers are posted. Primary and secondary research is conducted to access current government regulations, Market information and industry data. The regions covered in the Rapid Microbiology Testing Market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Some key Rapid Microbiology Testing Market players are Abbott Laboratories, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Serosep Ltd., NEOGEN Corporation, Sartorius AG, LubioScience GmbH, Euroclone SpA, Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., Don Whitley Scientific Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Danaher Corporation Solus Scientific Solutions Ltd., Vivione Biosciences, LLC., and others.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Segmentation:

Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market By Product, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Instruments

Automated Microbial Identification & Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing System

Mass Spectrometers

Bioluminescence & Fluorescence-Based Detection System

Pcr Systems

Cytometers

Active Air Samplers

Other Instruments

Reagents And Kits

Sterility Reagents And Kits

Other Reagents And Kits

Consumables

Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market by Method, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Cellular Component-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Nucleic Acid-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Viability-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing

Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Clinical Disease Diagnostics

Food & Beverage Testing

Pharmaceutical & Biological Drug Testing

Environmental Testing

Cosmetics And Personal Care Products Testing

Research Applications

Other Applications

This report covers the trends and market dynamics of the Rapid Microbiology Testing Market in the key countries of Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and US. The report also includes consumer research and various future opportunities of the Market.

