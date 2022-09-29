Rapid Growth on Global Medical Automation Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis: 3M, Accuray Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Stryker, Cardinal Health, Omnicell, Inc

The comprehensive Medical Automation market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of Medical Automation industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. A range of steps are used while generating this report by taking the inputs from a dedicated team of researchers, analysts and forecasters. Not to mention, this business report is remarkably characterized with the use of several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Clients can unearth the best opportunities to be successful in the market with an excellent practice models and method of research used while creating Medical Automation market report.

Key Segmentation:

By Component (Equipment, Software, Services)

By Type (Automated Prescription Formulation and Dispensing, Automated Health Assessment and Monitoring, Automated Imaging and Image Analysis, Automated Healthcare Logistics, Resource and Personnel Tracking, Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices, Automated Therapeutic (Nonsurgical) Procedures and Automated Laboratory Testing and Analysis)

By Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training and Others)

By Connectivity (Wired and Wireless)

By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Center, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Online Sales and Others)

Leading Players Operating in the Medical Automation Market are:

Brainlab AG, eScreen (a subsidiary of Abbott), QMeds Inc., HollySys Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., SP Automation & Robotics, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), Asteres Inc., ARxIUM, MedAvail Technologies, Inc., Stereotaxis, Inc., Parata Systems, LLC, 3M, Accuray Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Stryker, Cardinal Health, Omnicell, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (a subsidiary of Danaher), McKesson Corporation, BD, Baxter, iCAD Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Brief Overview on Market:

Medical automation comprises the technology used to decrease medical errors, promote better management of various chronic illnesses along with enabling healthcare professionals to forestall prognosis. Medical automation controls the monitoring, diagnostic and therapeutic machinery which aids the healthcare professionals in the major responsive tasks in various healthcare facilities.

The advancement in technologies brings many advantages towards the patient’s treatment program with improvement in clinical efficiency and increased patient safety, thus the technological advancement and development anticipated to bolster the medical automation market growth in the forecast period. The increasing side effects of medical automation is acting as a restraint and hampering the demand of the medical automation market. The growing support by healthcare organizations and government bodies, significantly influencing the demand for medical automation, thus it is estimated that increase in the growing support by healthcare organizations and government bodies for prevention of diseases acts as an opportunity for the medical automation market growth in the forecast period. Growing number of recalls by major and niche market players across the world anticipated to challenge the demand of the medical automation market growth.

Medical Automation Market Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Medical Automation Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Also, Research Report Examines:

Current and Future Development Possibilities and Assessment of niche Key Competitive Landscape

By Applications, Verticals and Deployment Model

Region-Wise Assessment for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

Medical Automation Market: Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study with 100 data tables and 40 additional tables.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, Global Medical Automation Market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Vendor Landscape: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Key Success Factors: This section provides details about market size by product and application with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Examination of the current trends and future prospects, products, evolving technologies, and new industries.