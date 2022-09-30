Raised Garden Beds Market to Perceive Promising Growth of CAGR By 2022: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends And Value Forecast

” An crucial Raised Garden Beds Market file is an analytical estimation of the key challenges in phrases of sales, export or import, and income that an company may additionally have to face in the coming near years. This commercial enterprise file additionally contains of strategic profiling of key gamers in the market, systematic evaluation of their core competencies, and attracts a aggressive panorama for the market. The document makes use of an tremendous lookup methodology which focuses on market share evaluation and key fashion analysis. Not to mention, the statistics is accrued solely from the reliable sources such as journals, newspapers, corporation websites and annual reviews of the businesses on which Raised Garden Beds Market enterprise can count confidently.

Raised Garden Beds Market Analysis and Insights

Improvements in soil content and drainage and surge in the investment in raised garden beds are expected to drive the demand for the global raised garden beds market. However, risks regarding high temperature in summers and rising construction and development costs may further restrict the market’s growth.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global raised garden beds market is expected to reach the value of USD 288,111.32 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Wood bed accounts for the largest segment in the market. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements in depth.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Thousand Segments Covered By Product Type (Wood Bed, Polypropylene Resin Bed, Metal Bed, and Others), Shape (Square, Rectangular, Oval, and Round), Price Range (Economy/Mid-Range and Premium), Application (Vegetable, Herb, Flowers, Fruits, and Others), End Use (Residential and Commercial), Sales Channel (Wholesalers/Distributors, Exclusive Stores, Multibrand Stores, Online Retailers, and Other Sales Channels) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, United Arab Emirates and rest of Middle East and Africa. Market Players Covered Gardener’s Supply Company, Keter, Everbloom Garden, Vegega, MinifarmBox LLC, JelionGarden, Raised Cedar Garden Beds, VegCradle., Birdies Garden Products, Greenes Fence Company, Vego Garden, CedarCraft, Durable GreenBed, Naturalyards, LLC and Vegepod USA among others.

Market Definition

Raised garden beds are freestanding garden beds constructed above the natural terrain. They are elevated a few inches or more above the soil level and just wide enough to reach across by hand. They can be made in any shape and size. They can range from a simple rectangular plateau of soil to a more elaborate bed framed in wood, metal, stone and plastic blocks among others. These structures allow for better soil, lessen the need for bending, weeding, maximize the growing space and ward off pests.

Raised garden beds allow more garden space for growing plants as they can easily be built on undesirable growing areas. Soil that is raised off the ground can be controlled for quality, creating a warm, nutrient-rich, well-draining growing environment for optimal root development and plant growth. They improve growing conditions for plants by lifting their roots above poor soil. They can be used effectively to control erosion and recycle and conserve water and nutrients by building them along contour lines on slopes. They enable the elderly and physically disabled to grow vegetables without having to bend over to tend them.

Global Raised Garden Beds Market Dynamics

Drivers

Improvements in soil content and drainage

Raised garden beds are an excellent way to grow a wide variety of plants and are especially popular for growing fruits and vegetables. They are an excellent way to improve drainage and can be used to introduce different soil types to the garden. Raised garden beds are an excellent choice because their soils warm up faster, extending the growing season. They improve soil drainage, allow for adequate root growth and can be quite attractive. These enhancement factors are not difficult to implement and can be completed by any gardener who is interested in gardening. As a result of the improved soil content and drainage, demand for these beds is expected to increase, resulting in market growth.

Surge in the investment in raised garden beds

Raised bed gardening enables people to grow large quantities of crops. This is because the beds provide more soil depth, allowing for the cultivation of a wider range of crops in a limited amount of space. Roots have enough room to grow without competing with one another. They also allow you to grow plants at different depths. If people want to grow things in their garden but don’t have enough planting space, a raised garden bed is the ideal solution. As a result, they will make fewer trips to the grocery store for fruits and vegetables, which will help them save a surprising amount of money. If people do this over time, their savings will only grow. Therefore, the rising investments in these beds are expected to propel the market forward.

Opportunities

Growing popularity of gardening as a hobby among the consumers

Gardening has always been touted as a relaxing recreational activity. From a mental perspective, gardening is a way for adults and even children to cope with boredom. It is associated with mental clarity and a feeling of reward and offers many physical benefits as well. People around the world are turning to gardening as a soothing and family-friendly hobby. This wave of new gardeners has led to an increase in the growth of the gardening industry as a whole. The growing popularity of local, organic and homemade food traits has increased the interest in gardening. Homegrown vegetables often taste better. The fruits and vegetables that are produced also have a positive impact on the diet. Thus, the growing popularity of gardening increases the demand for these beds and may provide growth opportunities for the market.

Restraints/Challenges

Risks regarding high temperature in summers

The rate of plant growth and development is dependent upon the temperature surrounding the plant. Different varieties of plants have specific temperature ranges represented by minimum, maximum and optimum which are essential for grain and fruit production. Although, temperature effects on plant growth and development depend upon plant species, under the increasing climate change scenario there are potential risks of temperatures exceeding the optimum range for many species. Heat waves or extreme temperatures are projected to become more intense in the coming years. The effect of temperature on plants varies widely and is influenced by various factors such as exposure to sunlight, moisture drainage, elevation and amount of precipitation. Therefore, the risks regarding high temperature in summers causing these beds to dry out more readily may hinder the market growth.

Rising construction and development costs

The changes in the construction industry over the years such as the continuous development of construction technology, diversified materials and the opening of the construction market have led to an increase in construction costs. The manufacturing of many materials used in construction is highly energy intensive. For materials such as steel and cement, the majority of the energy used comes from coal. Natural gas is mainly used in the production of bricks and roof tiles. This high dependence of construction materials on coal, gas and electricity makes it vulnerable to increasing energy prices. Moreover, the rising construction and development costs in the form of inputs such as materials, labor, tools and equipment required in the construction of these beds along with the high cost of maintenance may restrict the market growth.

