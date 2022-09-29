Pulse Oximeter Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 5.01 billion by 2029 | CAGR of 9.3%

The global pulse oximeter market will witness a CAGR of 9.3% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.01 Billion by 2029 from USD 2.25 Billion in 2020.

Exactitude Consultancy offers a 2022 Report for Pulse Oximeter Market. A pulse oximeter is a small clip-like device that can be attached to any part of the body, such as a toe or earlobe. It can very quickly detect small variations in the efficiency with which oxygen is delivered to extremities distant from the heart, such as the legs and arms. The device is most commonly worn on the finger and is most commonly used in critical care facilities such as emergency rooms and hospitals. It is used to track various diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, pneumonia, and lung cancer.

Regional Share->North America is the largest pulse oximeter market. Due to the high demand for pulse oximeters during the forecast period, the increasing number of COVID-19 patients and the need for pulse oximeters across treatment stages will account for a large share of the North American market. With the growing elderly population and associated prevalence of respiratory disease, the need for respiratory monitoring devices, technological advances, the presence of advanced medical infrastructure in the United States and Canada, and increased funding for research and development, A pulse oximeter is being promoted. local market.

Some key Pulse Oximeter Market players are Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Smiths Group plc, HUM Gesellschaft für Homecare und Medizintechnik mbH, Honeywell International Inc., Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co., Ltd., Tenko Medical System Corp., Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Promed Group Co., Ltd., The Spengler Holtex Group, Nonin Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, and others.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Pulse Oximeter Market Segmentation:

Global Pulse Oximeter Market by Product, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Equipment

Sensors

Reusable Sensors

Disposable Sensors

Global Pulse Oximeter Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Portable Pulse Oximeters

Handheld Pulse Oximeter

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

Wearable Pulse Oximeter

Bedside/Tabletop Pulse Oximeters

Global Pulse Oximeter Market by Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Conventional Devices

Connected Devices

Global Pulse Oximeter Market by Age Group, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Adult

Pediatric

Neonatal

Infant/ Children

Global Pulse Oximeter Market by End-User, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Prescription Home Use

OTC Home Use

Ambulatory Care Settings

This report covers the trends and market dynamics of the Pulse Oximeter Market in the key countries of Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and US. The report also includes consumer research and various future opportunities of the Market.

