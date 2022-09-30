Procurement Software Market Growth, Demand, Industry Developments, Regional Analysis, Business Strategies and Forecast by 2028

Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of Procurement Software Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Procurement Software market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.

Global Procurement Software Market was valued at USD 7058.52 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14977.19 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Retail is expected to witness high growth in the vertical segment of the market owing to the rise in the e-commerce sector globally. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Procurement Software Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Emerging Technologies

The increase in the integration of emerging technologies with procurement software, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) acts as one of the major factors driving the procurement software market. Also, the software assists in generating high-quality reports and features including maintenance of accuracy during purchasing.

Adoption of Audit Management Software

The rise in the adoption of procurement software by various SMEs accelerate the market growth. The rise in the need of procurement process automation which reduces the complexity and gives the transparent information has a positive impact on the market growth.

Favourable Policies

The surge in deployment of governmental policies further influence the market. The flow of international transactions across nations and synergies being created among supply and demand forces assist in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the procurement software market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, requirement to avert the duplication of records extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increase in partnerships resulting in the adoption of procurement software will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, hindrance within the quality due to automation in procurement is expected to obstruct market growth. The lack of infrastructure in many organization to be compatible with traditional and conventional system is projected to challenge the procurement software market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This procurement software market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on procurement software market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Procurement Software Market Includes:

Oracle (US), IBM Corporation (US), Coupa Software Inc. (US), Epicor Software Corporation (US), Mercateo (Germany), SAP SE (Germany), Zycus Inc (US), Infor (US), Tungsten Corporation plc. (UK), OpusCapita Solutions Oy (Finland), Ivalua Inc. (US), Epicor Software Corporation (US), Proactis Holdings Plc (UK), JAGGAER (US), Tradeshift (US), Basware (Finaland), BuyerQuest Holdings Inc. (US), JDA Software Group, Inc. (US), and HCL Technologies (India), are among others.

Recent Developments

SAP SE created CommBox AI omnichannel solution in December’2021. The development aims at changing the way brands communicate with their customers. This solution offer a robust platform that unify all customer interactions in one smart inbox.

GEP announced that it has partnered with Cheniere Energy Inc. in March’2020 to deliver its GEP SMART procurement software.

Key Market Segments:

Deployment

On- Cloud

On- Premise

Software Type

pend Analysis

E-Sourcing

E-Procurement

Contract Management

Supplier Management

Others

Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Vertical

Retail

Automotive

Travel and Logistics

Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Mining

Procurement Software Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the Procurement Software market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Procurement Software market?

How will the Procurement Software market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Procurement Software market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Procurement Software market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Procurement Software market throughout the forecast period?

