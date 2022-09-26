Private Label Food and Beverage Market Set to Register Impressive Growth of USD 13.59 billion by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Global Market Trends, Revenue Statistics and Challenges
Global Private Label Food and Beverage Market, By Product (Private label food, Private Label Beverage), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Cash and Carries and Warehouse Clubs, Dollar Stores, Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers, Food and Drink Specialists, Department Stores, E-Retailers, Others), Application (Offline, Online) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.
Private Label Food and Beverage Market Analysis and Size
The premiumization trend in the food and beverage industry may benefit the private label food and beverage market the most. The private label food and beverage market will see numerous advancements during the forecast period of 2022-2029, which will significantly aid in increasing the growth rate.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the private label food and beverage market was valued at USD 8.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 13.59 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Private Label Food and Beverage Market Scope and Segmentation
|REPORT METRIC
|DETAILS
|Forecast Period
|2022 to 2029
|Base Year
|2021
|Historic Years
|2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019)
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD
|Segments Covered
|Product (Private label food, Private Label Beverage), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Cash and Carries and Warehouse Clubs, Dollar Stores, Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers, Food and Drink Specialists, Department Stores, E-Retailers, Others), Application (Offline, Online)
|Countries Covered
|U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
|Market Players Covered
|DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), ADM (U.S.), Adisseo (France), BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas S.L. (Spain) Rabar Pty Ltd (Australia) Golden Omega (Chile), Kinomega Biopharm Inc. (China), Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), Polaris (U.S.), Pharma Marine AS (Norway), Huatai Biopharm (China), ALGISYS LLC (U.S.), and Biosearch Life (Spain)
|Opportunities
|
Market Definition
Private label products are known to be manufactured by one company and marketed under the brand name of another. Companies make these products or third parties focused on the product but do not have their own brand to sell it in the market.
Private Label Food and Beverage Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The high prevalence of e-commerce channel providing market expansion
The private label food and beverage market is expanding due to the growing influence of e-grocery stores. These platforms are introducing private labelled food products at low-cost prices that are compatible with consumers’ budgets. Furthermore, the growing demand for private label food and beverages in hypermarkets and retail stores presents significant growth opportunities for the private label food and beverage market. As a result, these factors have the potential to be significant growth drivers for the private label food and beverage market.
- Growing demand for clean label products
Clean label products are in high demand because consumers look for plant-based proteins, and vegetarian foods are considered healthier. Clean label products are completely natural, non-GMO, and made with real ingredients, with no additives or preservatives. The main benefit of a clean label product is that consumers can easily read the ingredients and that it is free of chemicals. Companies should are providing good packaging design, food product transparency, and simple ingredients with functional benefits.
Opportunity
An increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets are some of the factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. Rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are also expected to drive the growth of private label food and beverage.
The private label food and beverage market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product type
- Private Label Food
- Bakery product
- Bakery
- Cereal
- Dairy products
- Yogurt
- Ice cream
- Baby food
- Meat Egg and seafood
- Poultry
- Egg
- Fish
- Condiments and sauces
- Deli dressings
- Salads
- Prepared foods and condiments
- Gravies and sauces
- General food
- Savoury snacks
- Confectionary
- Soup
- Processed food
- Coffee
- Tea
- Private Label beverages
- Bottled water
- Juices
- Carbonated beverages
- Sports
- Energy and functional drinks
- Alcoholic drinks
- Others
Distribution channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Cash and Carries
- Warehouse Clubs
- Dollar Stores
- Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers
- Food and Drink Specialists
- Department Stores
- ERetailers
- Others
Application
- Offline
- Online
Key Questions answered in the Report:
- What is the size of the overall Private Label Food and Beverage Market s and its segments?
- What are the key segments and sub-segments in the ?
- What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Food Service Disposables and how they are expected to impact the ?
- What are the attractive investment opportunities within the ?
- What is the Food Service Disposables size at the regional and country-level?
- Who are the key players and their key competitors?
- value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies
- What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Private Label Food and Beverage Market ?
- How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and capitalization?
- How financially strong are the key players in Private Label Food and Beverage Market (revenue and profit margin, capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?
- What are the recent trends in Private Label Food and Beverage Market ? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)
The report can answer the following questions:
- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Beer Manufacturing Equipment industry.
- Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Private Label Food and Beverage Market industry.
- Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Private Label Food and Beverage Market industry.
- Different types and applications of Private Label Food and Beverage Market industry, share of each type and application by revenue.
- Global size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries f of Private Label Food and Beverage Market industry.
- Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Private Label Food and Beverage Market t industry.
- SWOT analysis of Private Label Food and Beverage Market industry.
- New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Private Label Food and Beverage Market industry.
