Private 5G Network Market Robust Expansion is expected to Forecast Period | Top Players Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corp, Samsung, ZTE Corp.

The global private 5G network market was valued at USD 1,376 million in 2021. It is expected to reach a valuation of USD 28,429 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 39.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Major Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corp, Samsung, ZTE CorpDeutsche Telekom, Juniper Networks, AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications, Altiostar, Huawei Technologies, Mavenir, BT Group, T Systems International, Cisco Systems, Vodafone Ltd, …
Segmental Analysis:
The report has classified the global Private 5G Network market into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on share and growth rate. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Private 5G Network manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, there by helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Private 5G Network industry.
Market Key Industry Segments
By Component
Hardware
Radio Access Network
Core Network
Backhaul and Transport
Software
Services
Installation and Integration
Data Services
Support and Maintenance
By Frequency
Sub-6 GHz
mmWave
By Spectrum
Licensed
Unlicensed/Shared
By Vertical
Manufacturing
Food and Beverages
Automotive
Pharmaceuticals
Electrical and Electronics
Heavy Machinery
Clothing and Accessories
Others
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Logistics
Defense
Enterprise and Campus
Mining
Healthcare
Oil and Gas
Retail
Agriculture
Smart Cities
Others
The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Private 5G Network market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Private 5G Network industry to help players plan effective expansion strategies.
Regions Covered in the Global Private 5G Network Market:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
• Middle East & Africa (Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Egypt)
What Market Dynamics Does this Report Cover?
The report shares key insights on:
- Current market size
- Market forecast
- Market opportunities
- Key drivers and restraints
- Regulatory scenario
- Industry trend
- New product approvals/launch
- Promotion and marketing initiatives
- Pricing analysis
- Competitive landscape
It helps companies make strategic decisions
