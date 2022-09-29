Prenatal Genetic Testing Market | Size, Growth, Trends and Analysis 2022-2029 || Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Instrumentation Laboratory (US), Nova Biomedical (US), PTS Diagnostics (US)

A wide ranging Prenatal Genetic Testing Market analysis report makes available market data, such as market trends, consumer behavior, and competitive analysis, in a way that allows businesses to identify opportunities in the market. The objective of the market research is understood very clearly by DBMR team before the formation of report takes place. Intense research has been carried out to accurately analyze market dynamics and consumer behavior to include in the report. All of the sections of Prenatal Genetic Testing market report are outlined properly that includes Title page, Table of contents, Introduction, Background and methodology, Executive summary, Results, Conclusion, and Appendix.The comprehensive Prenatal Genetic Testing market report helps to understand valuable trends, an insight into consumer behavior, and visualizations that will empower to conduct effective competitor analysis. With such market report, businesses can be made more intelligent and more efficient that ultimately meet the needs of target audience.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the prenatal genetic testing market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 8,722 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 24,619.56 million by 2029. “Cancer” dominates the diseases segment of the prenatal genetic testing market owing to increasing incidences of cancer worldwide. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Scenario

From the name itself, it is clear that prenatal genetic testing is a medical test which is conducted to diagnose all kinds of genetic difficulties or abnormalities before birth during the pregnancy. Prenatal genetic testing is useful in detecting the birth defects which basically arise out of hereditary and genetic disorders running in the family history.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Prenatal Genetic Testing Market are:

Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Quidel Corporation (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher. (US), BD (US), Chembio Diagnostics (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Instrumentation Laboratory (US), Nova Biomedical (US), PTS Diagnostics (US), Sekisui Diagnostics (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), bioMerieux S.A. (France), DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy), AccuBioTech Co., Ltd. (China), Meridian Bioscience (US), Biocartis Bioscience (Europe), GeneSTAT Molecular Diagnostics, LLC (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan) and Grifols, S.A (Spain)

Prenatal Genetic Testing Market: Segmentation

By Technology {Diagnostics Methods (PCR, Acgh, FISH), Screening Methods (Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests, Maternal Serum Screening)}

By Screening Techniques (Carrier Screening, Sequential Screening, And Maternal Serum Quad Screening)

By Diseases (Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Rare Diseases, Other Diseases)

By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers)

By Product (Products, Consumables, Assay Kits And Reagents, Disposables, Instruments, NGS Systems, PCR Instruments, Microarrays, Ultrasound Devices, Other Instruments, Services)

Prenatal Genetic TestingMarket Dynamics

Rising prevalence of genetic disorders: Growing incidence rate of genetic diseases and disorders is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. For example- increasing prevalence of diabetes running in the family history is directly influencing the market growth rate. Also, other genetic diseases such as Down syndrome, Edward syndrome, and Patau syndrome and rising geriatric population base vulnerable to chronic diseases will further create market opportunities.

Research and development proficiencies: Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the development of emergency healthcare services is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Growing investment for healthcare facilities: Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, increasing demand for prenatal genetic testing for identifying genetic abnormalities and determining the sex of foetus, acquisition of small market applicants by leading players and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, growing application of genetic testing in oncology and genetic diseases in North America, consumer interest in personalized medicines in Europe, growing demand for direct-to-consumer genetic testing, rising internet penetration rate, and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market’s growth rate in the future.

