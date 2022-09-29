Predictive Maintenance Market Size In 2022 : SWOT Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Definition, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2030

The global predictive maintenance market held a market value of USD 4,029.4 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18,653.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Major players in the global predictive maintenance market include Altair, AWS, Fiix Software, GE, Google, Hitachi, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, OPEX Group, Oracle, PTC, SAP, SAS Institute, Schneider Electric, Siemens, SEEBO, Sigma Industrial Precision, Software AG, Splunk, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the ten major players is near about 58%.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Component,

Solutions

o Integrated

o Standalone

Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

The solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 70% owing to wide spectrum of solutions offered to various industries, such as healthcare and government sectors. Within this segment, the standalone sub segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 2,200 million by 2024. The services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 29.3%.

By Deployment Mode,

Cloud

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

On-Premises

The on-premises segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its high adoption globally. Within the cloud segment, the private cloud segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 32.4%.

By Technology,

Vibration Monitoring

Electrical Testing

Oil Analysis

Ultrasonic Detectors

Shock Pulse

Thermal/Infrared Monitoring

Optical (Cameras) Monitoring

ML Database

Others

The vibration monitoring segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to growing demand for this technology in the predictive maintenance field. The shock pulse segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 28.9% owing to various advancements in this segment. The ML database segment is anticipated to cross a market size of USD 350 million by 2024.

By Organization Size,

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

The large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to increasing adoption of predictive maintenance in these enterprises as they have high operational load and they mostly have large amounts of fund for installing such technologically advanced tools.

By Industry,

Aerospace and Defence

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Warehouse and Logistics

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Automotive

Marine/Shipping

Others

The energy and utilities segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to growing investments by government to upgrade and expand the production and distribution networks energy resources, such as electricity and gas & oil. The transportation segment is estimated to surpass a market size of around USD 800 million by 2026.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

