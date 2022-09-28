Polyurethane Dispersion Market Research With Alberdingk Boley, Inc., BASF SE, Chemtura Corporation Companies By Application, By Type, By End User, By Regional Industry Outlook 2022 – 2028

“Polyurethane Dispersion, or PUD, is understood to be a polyurethane polymer resin dispersed in water, rather than a solvent. They find use in coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers. Specific uses include industrial coatings, UV coating resins, flooring, hygiene coatings, wood coatings, adhesives, concrete coatings, automotive coatings, clear coatings and anti-corrosive applications.

Alberdingk Boley, Inc., BASF SE, Chemtura Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Hauthaway Corporation, Lubrizol Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Covestro AG, DSM, Lanxess, Stahl Holding,.

Segmentation:

The report provides key insights into customer needs and behaviors to enable the development of targeted marketing campaigns. Details are based on:

Polyurethane Dispersion By type

Aromatic and Aliphatic

Polyurethane Dispersion By applications

Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Leather Finishing, Textile Finishing and Others

The report provides a demographic overview of customers, including customer segmentation. It also provides an overview of the current status of the customers’ current business, their current problems and challenges, and the proposed solutions and goals for the near future. The geographic areas covered are

North America Polyurethane Dispersion market

South America

Polyurethane Dispersion Market in Asia and Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Polyurethane Dispersion Market in Europe

