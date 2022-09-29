Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottle Market 2022 Industry Dynamics, Segmentation and Competition Analysis 2029 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottle Market, By Capacity (High, Medium, Low), Distribution Channel (Business to Business, Retail), Color (Transparent, Colored), Technology (Stretch Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion Blow Molding, Thermoforming, Others), End- Users (Packaged Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Food Bottles & Jars, Fruit Juice, Beer, Other), Volume (Up to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml, 1000 ml to 2000 ml, More than 2000 ml), Neck Type (ROPP/BPV, PCO/BPF, ALASKA/BERICAP/OBRIST), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Insights of Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle market will project a CAGR of 3.91% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a thermoplastic compound organic compound that is specially used for the production of the plastic bottles. They’re light in weight, sturdy and are cost- effective in nature. These PET bottles area unit wide utilized in applications like effervescent soft drinks, drinkable, beer, packaged water, and other.

The increasing quality of ready- to drink beverages and flavoured water can enhance the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for light-weight & convenient packaging, development of innovative merchandise, rising income, increasing usage in attention merchandise and rising demand of the PET bottle from the pharmaceutical business are also anticipated to drive the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle market growth within the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition, the increasing usage in personal care and rise in the usage of PET bottles for the manufacturing of juices will present many opportunities for the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle market.

However, the strict government laws concerning the usage of plastics and growing demand for eco-friendly packaging can hamper the expansion of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle market.

