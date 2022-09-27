Point-of-Care (POC) Urinalysis Market Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Opportunity, Company, Market Overview, Scope, and Forecast

The Point-of-Care (POC) Urinalysis Market is expected to grow during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The data bridge market analysis looks at the market growth in the forecast period prior to a CAGR of 4.0%. The increasing adoption of point-of-care testing methods is likely to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The increase in the number of patients with nephropathy disorders worldwide, the move towards automation of sediment analysis, the changing lifestyle of people, the increase in the prevalence of the geriatric population are some of the main and Influencers likely to drive the growth of the Point-of-Care (POC) Urinalysis market during the forecast period 2020-2027. On the other hand, the growing applications of emerging economies coupled with the adoption of integrated urinalysis system will lead to more abundant opportunities leading to the growth of the point-of-service (POC) urinalysis market during the mentioned forecast period. previously. Availability of poor quality devices, as well as inaccurate results during emergencies that are likely to inhibit the growth of the Point-of-Care (POC) Urinalysis market during the above-mentioned forecast period. High cost associated with the use of automated analyzers that will become the main challenge for the growth of the market.

Key players included in the Point-of-Care (POC) Urinalysis market report are Cardinal Health; abbot.; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Sysmex Middle East FZ-LLC; Quidel Corporation.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; ARKRAY, Inc.; ACON Laboratories, Inc.; 77 Electronics Kft; URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONICS Co., LTD. ; Dirui.; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. ; Healthy.io Ltd; Q Bio, Inc.; Scanwell Health, Inc.; Nova biomedical; bioMerieux SA; abaxis; among other national and global actors. Market share data is available separately for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America.

This Point-of-Care (POC) Urine Testing Market report provides details on recent new developments, trade regulation, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of players national and localized market growth, opportunity analysis in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size growth, category market growth, niche and application dominance, approvals of products, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To learn more about the Point-of-Care (POC) Urinalysis market, analyst,

Point-of-Care (POC) Urinalysis Market Scope and Market Size

The point-of-care (POC) urinalysis market is segmented on the basis of product, test type, application, and end user. Growth between these segments will help you analyze low-growth segments within industries and provide users with valuable market information and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify leading market applications.

Based on product, the point-of-care (POC) urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and systems.

Based on test type, the point-of-care (POC) urinalysis market is segmented into pregnancy and fertility tests, biochemical urinalysis, and sediment urinalysis. Urine biochemical tests have been subdivided into laboratory tests and point-of-care tests.

Based on application, the point-of-care (POC) urinalysis market is segmented into disease detection, pregnancy, and fertility. Disease detection has been segmented into urinary tract infections, kidney disease, diabetes, liver disease, and other disease detection applications.

The point-of-care (POC) urinalysis market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care centers, research laboratories, and institutes.

Country-Level Analysis of the Global Point-of-Care (POC) Urinalysis Market

The Point-of-Care (POC) Urinalysis Market is analyzed and market size information and trends are provided by country, product, test type, application and end user, as listed above. Countries Covered in Point-of-Care (POC) Urinalysis Market Report are USA, Canada, & Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Arabia Saudi, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt Israel,

North America dominates the point-of-care (POC) urinalysis market due to rising kidney disease cases coupled with increasing number of healthcare facilities and prevalence of multiple manufacturers in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the most. rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing demand for advanced urine analyzers coupled with the prevalence of a large patient population.

The country section of the Point-of-Care (POC) Urinalysis market report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the country market affecting current and future market trends. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import and export analysis, price trend analysis, raw material cost, Downstream and Upstream value chain analysis are some of the main indicators used to forecast the scenario. of the market for each country. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands.

