Plant-Based Egg Market 2022 Industry Dynamics, Segmentation and Competition Analysis 2029 Global Plant-Based Egg Market, By Plant-Based Egg Type (Full Egg, White Egg, and Egg Yolk), Form(Powder, Liquid and Others), Base Ingredient (Algal Flour, Wheat Flour, Soy Flour, Chia Seeds, Garbanzo Beans, Starch, Mung Beans, Pea, and Others), Function (Partial Egg Replacement, Full Egg Replacement, Egg Wash Substitute, and Others), Application (Breakfast Application, Homemade Bakery Applications, and Others), Packaging Type (Bottles, Pouches, Tetra Packs, and Others), And Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailer and Non-Store Based Retailer (Online) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Plant-Based Egg Market Analysis and Size

We have always eaten plants and their products as food as humans. Veganism is an environmentally conscious, low-carbon lifestyle that is here to stay for a long time. The global market and its expansion are the best examples of this. The world has been looking for new and different alternatives to eat, and this has reflected in the growth of the global plant-based egg market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the plant-based egg market was valued at USD 1.65 billion and is expected to reach the value of USD 11.89 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Plant-Based Egg Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Plant-Based Egg Type (Full Egg, White Egg, and Egg Yolk), Form (Powder, Liquid and Others), Base Ingredient (Algal Flour, Wheat Flour, Soy Flour, Chia Seeds, Garbanzo Beans, Starch, Mung Beans, Pea, and Others), Function (Partial Egg Replacement, Full Egg Replacement, Egg Wash Substitute, and Others), Application (Breakfast Application, Homemade Bakery Applications, and Others), Packaging Type (Bottles, Pouches, Tetra Packs, and Others), And Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailer and Non-Store Based Retailer (Online) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Beyond Meat Inc. (U.S.), Impossible Foods Inc. (U.S.), Danone SA (France), Garden Protein International, Inc. (Canada), Amy’s Kitchen Inc. (U.S.), Plamil Foods Ltd. (U.K.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Sahmyook Foods (South Korea), Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia), Axiom Foods (U.S.), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Earth’s Own Food Company Inc. (Canada), Lightlife Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Marlow Foods Ltd. (U.K.), Taifun –Tofu GmbH (Germany), Atlantic Natural Foods LLC (U.S.), VBIte Food Ltd (U.K.), Nutrisoy Pty Ltd. (Australia), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), and Unilever PLC (U.K.) Opportunities As demand rises, the industry will become more appealing for investment and new entrants

Rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness

The expansion of the product line and distribution channel is assisting in the growth of the plant-based egg market

Market Definition

Plant-based eggs are an alternative to traditional eggs. They are not derived from hens, but from plant-based raw materials such as algae, legumes, cereals, and others. Plant-based eggs function similarly to conventional eggs. They are used as a substitute for traditional egg breakfast items such as omelettes, scrambled eggs, and others. They can also be used in homemade bakery items like cakes and muffins. They help with stabilization, gelation, emulsification, and other processes.

Plant-Based Egg Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to animal protein

One of the key factors driving market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to animal protein. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of vegan eating habits around the world is propelling market growth. With rising consumer awareness of animal health and the prevention of cruelty to animals in the food industry, there is a shift in global preference for plant-based food products. As a result, the market has a more positive outlook.

Rise in social media marketing

Furthermore, developing novel products, such as plant-based milk, eggs, and meat, stimulates growth. These products are high in essential nutrients and taste almost identical to their animal-derived counterparts. Other factors, such as extensive promotional activities by celebrities and athletes to encourage the consumption of vegetarian products in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle and the ease of product availability via proliferating online retail channels, are expected to drive the market even further.

Opportunity

As demand rises, the industry will become more appealing for investment and new entrants. Furthermore, the product line and distribution channel’s expansion assist in the plant-based egg market’s growth. Furthermore, consumer lifestyle changes, eating habits, and an increase in demand for plant-based food are expected to create enormous opportunities for the global plant-based egg market.

