Plant-Based Baby Food Products Market 2022 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Price, Future Analysis to 2029

Plant-Based Baby Food Products Market Analysis and Size

Parents expect the highest safety and quality standards in infant nutrition. Key market players are constantly reformulating products to make them more appealing to both parents and infants. The growing working-women population and the organized retail market, particularly in developing economies, are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the plant-based baby food products market was valued at USD 8.71 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 38.72 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 20.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Definition

For infants between the ages of four months and two years, soft blends of fruits, vegetables, and grains are made into plant-based baby food products. Given that it contains vital nutrients that support newborn growth, it is regarded as the optimal breast milk substitute. Infants’ major source of nutrition is plant-based baby food because they lack the teeth and muscles to chew food correctly. Over time, parents have turned to packaged foods due to their convenience and superior nutrition.

Plant-Based Baby Food Products Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured Protein), Product (Prepared Plant-Based Baby Food Products, Dried Plant-Based Baby Food Products, Infant Milk Formula, Others), Source (Soy, Pea, Wheat, Others), Form (Dry, Liquid), Mode of Sale (Offline, Online), Application (Feed, Food, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Danone S.A. (France), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (U.K.), Abbott (U.S.), China Feihe Limited (China). HiPP (Germany), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Hero Group (Switzerland), Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd. (China), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands) Opportunities The widespread availability of organic baby food through popular sales channels

an increase in working women, and the growth of nuclear families

various government initiatives related to organic food production

Plant-Based Baby Food Products Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing global infant population

The growing global infant population is a major factor driving the baby food market growth during the forecast period. Product demand is being driven by increased spending on new-born babies to ensure their healthy development. Increasing disposable incomes, favourable economic conditions, and childcare arrangements all present opportunities to choose premium and organic baby foods. Furthermore, baby food is made from vegetables and fruits and is low in sodium and saturated fats, which provide essential nutrients for the baby’s growth.

Benefits in brain development and memory enhancement

The market is also influenced by the widespread use of plant-based baby food products, which promote healthy brain, muscle, and nervous system development among other things. Consumer knowledge of the product’s many advantages has also increased. Furthermore, the market for plant-based baby food products is positively impacted by rising urbanisation, an increase in organised retail marketing, and malnutrition rates.

Opportunity

The widespread availability of organic baby food through popular sales channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, e-commerce, and department stores contributes significantly to global market growth. The plant-based baby food market is growing due to various government initiatives related to organic food production, an increase in working women, and the growth of nuclear families.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key drivers of the worldwide Plant-Based Baby Food Products Market Market ?

Which segment is predicted to gather a king’s share of the worldwide Plant-Based Baby Food Products Market Market ?

What are going to be the Middle East Luxury Leather Goods size of the leading region in 2029?

Which company is anticipated to realize a serious share of the worldwide Plant-Based Baby Food Products Market Market ?

What are the go-to strategies adopted within the global Plant-Based Baby Food Products Market Market ?

