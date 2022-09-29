Phytonutrients Market Scope and overview, To Develop with Increased Global Emphasis on Industrialization 2029 Global Phytonutrients Market, By Type (Flavonoids, Carotenoids, Polyphenols, Alkaloids, Phytosterols, Vitamins, Monoterpenes, Resveratrol, Phytoestrogens, Isothiocyanates, Allyl Sulfides, Glucosinolates, Lignans, Betalains, and Others), Function (Immune System, Vision, Skin Health, Bone Health, Cardiovascular Health, Anti-Cancer, Lung Health, Blood Vessel Health, Woman Health, Anti-Cholesterol, and Others), Source (Spice, Herb, Flower, Tea, Fruit, Vegetables, Cereals, Legumes, Oilseeds, Marine Plant Extracts), Form (Liquid, Dry), Category (Organic, Conventional), Nature (Blended, Pure), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Nutraceuticals, and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Global Phytonutrients Market Analysis and Insights

Increasing demand for phytonutrients in the food and beverage industries will accelerate the market demand. The rising focus on pharmaceutical industries to reduce cancer, diabetes, and heart disease will also enhance the global phytonutrients market’s growth. Additionally, the need for phytonutrients in the feed and cosmetics industries is also expected to drive the market. The increase in demand for ayurvedic products is expected to act as an opportunity for the market.

The standard quality determination technique of phytonutrients and their products is inadequate, which is expected to restrain the growth of the global phytonutrients market. Additionally, the phytonutrient supplements are insufficient in regulating products that involve marketing and promotion, which are the other factors anticipated to inhibit the development of the global phytonutrients market through the forecast term. The manufacturers of the phytonutrients focus on the R&D work on the extraction process of phytonutrients that may challenge competitors in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global phytonutrients market will grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2020 – 2015) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volume in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Type (Flavonoids, Carotenoids, Polyphenols, Alkaloids, Phytosterols, Vitamins, Monoterpenes, Resveratrol, Phytoestrogens, Isothiocyanates, Allyl Sulfides, Glucosinolates, Lignans, Betalains, and Others), Function (Immune System, Vision, Skin Health, Bone Health, Cardiovascular Health, Anti-Cancer, Lung Health, Blood Vessel Health, Woman Health, Anti-Cholesterol, and Others), Source (Spice, Herb, Flower, Tea, Fruit, Vegetables, Cereals, Legumes, Oilseeds, Marine Plant Extracts), Form (Liquid, Dry), Category (Organic, Conventional), Nature (Blended, Pure), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Nutraceuticals, and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina & rest of South America Market Players Covered Merck KGaA, Kothari Phytochemicals International, Hindustan Herbals, Brlb International, Bio-India Biologicals (BIB) Corporation, ExcelVite, Merck KGaA, Prinova Group LLC., Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt.Ltd., BTSA, DYNADIS, NutriScience Innovations, LLC, DSM, Arboris, DÖHLER GMBH, BASF SE, Lycored, Cargill, Incorporated., MANUS AKTTEVA BIOPHARMA LLP, Cyanotech Corporation, Sabinsa, HERBAL CREATIONS, ADM, GUSTAV PARMENTIER GMBH, Ashland, IFF Nutrition & Biosciences, Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd, AOM, ConnOils LLC, Vitae Caps S.A., Xi’an Healthful Biotechnology Co., Ltd, PhytoSource, Inc., Elementa, and others

Global Phytonutrients Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Food Beverages

Rising demand for food and beverages due to the increasing global population is expected to drive the demand for phytonutrients in the industry. Phytonutrients such as carotenoids are used as natural colorants in the food and beverages industry

Increasing Demand for Animal Feed

In the animal feed industry, phytonutrients are used as antioxidants in animal feed to enhance animal growth and protect animals from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. Phytonutrients help to enhance innate immunity in animals, especially poultry.

Increasing Demand for Nutraceutical Products

The rising demand for nutraceutical products to prevent and cure health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, skin and aging problems, bone issues, cardiovascular diseases, and others are likely to drive the demand for phytonutrients in nutraceutical applications.

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Natural Food Products

Organic foods or natural foods are grown without artificial pesticides, fertilizers, or herbicides. Due to a developing range of chemical poisoning instances, growing global health concerns are expected to propel within the natural food products segment. Nowadays, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have become fitness conscious due to chemical insecticides’ harmful effects present in meals. The toxicity of chemical insecticides in food products can lead to most cancers, hormone disruption.

