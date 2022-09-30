Physical Therapy Market Research Report – Size, Share, New Trends and Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Future Forecast

Physical Therapy Market document provides a comprehensive synopsis on the study for market and how it is impacting the Healthcare industry. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this market report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business. What is more, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion, and sales are interpreted for an extreme success. Businesses can thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace by adopting a credible this market research report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the physical therapy market which was USD 23.1 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 37.24 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Physical Therapy Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in healthcare sector

The market is predicted to rise due to an increase in the number of incidents occurring around the world. Other factors such as advancements in healthcare facilities, availability of physical therapy at healthcare facilities such as hospitals, private practises, and others, rising population ageing, and increasing number of people suffering from neurological disease are expected to boost the physical therapy market from 2022 to 2029.

Technological advancements

Low treatment costs for physical therapy rehabilitation solutions, increasing launches and approvals of novel virtual physical therapy solutions, and growing collaborations and partnerships among market participants are all factors driving market expansion. Physiotherapy equipment demand is predicted to rise as a result of technological advancements and novelties by leading businesses, boosting market growth.

Rise in demand of physical therapy services

The overall growth of global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions is likely to be driven by rising awareness of the value of physical treatment that produces benefits without side effects. People receive physical therapy in a variety of venues, including hospitals, outpatient clinics, private offices, sports and fitness activities, and others. Physical therapy services are in higher demand in elementary and secondary schools and sports and fitness centres for special education kids.

Opportunities

More individuals are engaged in sports and severe physical activity around the world, which is contributing to an increase in the number of injuries associated with these activities. It is a significant market growth component. With an increasing older population, falls are becoming more common in both indoor and outdoor settings. This is a natural result of joints failing as they age, resulting in an increase in the demand for physical therapy services.

Some of the major companies influencing this market include:

AmeriCare Physical Therapy (U.S)

Rehab Alternatives PLLC (U.S)

PIVOT Physical Therapy (U.S)

ProHealth Limited (Hong Kong)

BTL ( India)

DJO LLC (U.S)

Performance Health (U.S)

Athletico Physical Therapy (U.S)

Geisinger Health (U.S)

Select Medical Corporation (U.S)

Knight Health Holdings, LLC (U.S)

Concentra, Inc. (U.S)

EMS Physio Ltd. (U.K)

US Physical Therapy, Inc. (U.S)

Isokinetics.net (U.S)

Market Segmentation:-

The physical therapy market is segmented on the basis of age group, treatment procedure, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Age group

Pediatrics

Adults

Elderly

Application

Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Geriatric Physical Therapy

Neurological Physical Therapy

Cardiopulmonary and Pulmonary Physical Therapy

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Private practices

Outpatient clinics

Sports and fitness facility centers

Others

Treatment Procedure

Equipment

Therapies

Products

Regions Covered in Artificial Intelligence in Genomics 2022 Global Market Report:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico and Canada)

South America (Brazil, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Australia)

Key questions answered in the report include:

who are the key market players in the this Market?

Which are the major regions for dissimilar trades that are expected to eyewitness astonishing growth for the this Market?

What are the regional growth trends and the leading revenue-generating regions for the this Market?

What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the key this Market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the major Product Types of this Market?

What are the major applications of this Market?

Data bridge market research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

