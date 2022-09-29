Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size In 2022 : Industry Analysis by Top Manufactures with Top Countries Data, Competition Strategies, Share, Growth Insights and Forecasts to 2030

The global pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at USD 100.9 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 267.4 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.8% over the projected period.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical packaging market include Amcor, AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Berry Global, Inc., Catalent (US), CCL Industries, Inc., Comar, LLC, Drug Plastics Group, Gerresheimer AG, International Paper, Owens Illinois, Inc., Schott AG, SGD Pharma, Vetter Pharma International, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., WestRock Company, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 6 major players is near about 15.80%.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Packaging Type,

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

The primary segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 70% owing to its high adoption in packaging of tubes, bottles, and blister packs, among others. The secondary segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to its high usage in branding and display of the product.

By Product,

Cardboard

o Boxes

o Cartons

o Display Unit

Paper

o Label

o Leaflet

Glass

o Ampoules

o Bottles

o Vials

o Syringes

o Cartridges

Plastic

o Closure

o Bottles

o Bags

o Tubes

o Injection Trays

o Laminates with paper or foil

Metal

o Collapsible tubes

o Rigid cans

o Foils

o Pressurized containers

Rubber

The glass segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of more than 16% owing to its wide adoption for packaging of liquid and semisolid formulations. The plastic segment is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 104.5 billion by 2027 owing to its rising usage in manufacturing of closures, vials, and syringes, among others. Within the metal segment, the foils sub-segment is expected to grow at the rate of 15.1% over the forecast period.

By Drug Type,

Oral Drugs

Injectable

Topical

Ocular/ Ophthalmic

Nasal

Sublingual

Pulmonary

Transdermal

IV Drugs

Others

The nasal segment is expected to witness a fastest growth rate of 16.9% and surpass the market value of sublingual segment by 2027. This is owing to slowly increasing demand of nasal sprays. The oral drugs segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 60 billion by 2027 owing to the rising production of oral drugs.

By Prescription Type,

Prescription

o Branded drugs

o Generic drugs

OTC

o Branded drugs

o Generic drugs

The prescription segment is expected to grow owing to high demand for prescription drugs globally. The OTC segment is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing adoption of OTC products, such as topicals.

By End Use,

Pharma Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy

The pharma manufacturing segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market owing to the growing demand for medicines. The contract packaging segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the growing contract manufacturing industry, especially in developing economies.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

