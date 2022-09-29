Pet Treats and Chews Market Analysis by Industry Size, Qualitative Insights, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022 to 2029 Global Pet Treats and Chews Market, By Product Type (Natural and Organic Treats, Humanization, Dental Treats and Chews and Functional Treats), Application (Supermarkets, Hypermarket, E- Commerce and Retailers), Pet (Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fish and Others) Ingredient Type (Animal-derived, Plant-derived, Cereals and Cereal Derivatives, and Other Ingredient Types), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Market Analysis and Insights Global Pet Treats and Chews Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global pet treats and chews market growing at a CAGR of 3.60% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The rising number of pets and rising health-related concerns among pet owners are driving the growth of the pet treats and chews market from 2022 to 2029.

Pet food is food that has been specially formulated and is intended for consumption by pets. It can be plant-based or animal-based. Treat items are a type of pet food that is not designed to provide balanced and healthy nutrition, but rather to reward animals.

The growing demand for dental treats and chews will have an impact on the growth of the pet treats and chews market. The rising popularity of products with few and simple ingredients is also expected to boost market growth. Growing weight and age-related concerns among pet owners are also expected to drive market growth.

The increased availability of more innovative products in the market will also have an effect on the growth of the pet treats and chews market. Pet treats and chews that are widely available will also contribute to market growth. In the pet food industry, there is a growing emphasis on clean label. To meet customer demands, the clean label pet food trend has prompted innovation. Companies are investing more in research and development to create shelf-stable and safe pet food. The competition is gaining traction as there is a growing demand for highly palatable pet food made from a small number of ingredients in order to achieve the clean label goal.

However, the consumption of preservative-containing foods prevents the market for pet food ingredients from expanding. Furthermore, the increased demand for recent foods as opposed to organic pet foods and pre-packaged foods are different factors that are hinder the expansion of the pet food ingredients market within the forecast period. In the forecast period, non-uniformity in international trade will act as a market restraint for the growth of animal-based pet food ingredients.

