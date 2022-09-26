Pesticide Products Market Future Demand, Industry Analysis & Outlook up to 2028

The pesticide products market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.20% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 117.43 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on agricultural pesticide products market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the environmental concerns globally is escalating the growth of pesticide products market.

Pesticides refer to the substances that are used for controlling pests that also includes weeds. The term pesticide include insecticides, nematicide, piscicide, rodenticide, herbicide, termiticides, molluscicide, rodenticide, fungicide, among others. These products are applied to crops before or after harvest for protecting the commodity from deterioration during storage and transport.

The adoption of agrochemicals across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of pesticide products market. The rise in in emphasis on integrated pest management solutions, and surge in reliance on the use of fertilizers for productivity enhancement accelerate the market growth. The high adoption of intensive farming as it is an agricultural intensification and mechanization system that mainly aims to maximize yields from available land through means such as the heavy use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides further influence the market. Additionally, decline in arable land, increase in need for augmented agricultural productivity and growth in population positively affect the pesticide products market. Furthermore, production of sustainable bio-based agricultural products extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, stringent regulations governing the production and marketing of agrochemical products and rise in organic fertilizer industry are expected to obstruct the market growth. Fluctuation in demand and supply affecting the raw material prices for fertilizers and pesticides, and intense competition are projected to challenge the pesticide products market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Competitive Landscape and Pesticide Products Market Share Analysis

The pesticide products market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to pesticide products market.

The major players covered in the pesticide products market report are BASF SE, Dow, Yara, Bayer AG, ICL, Sociedad Química Y Minera S.A., The Mosaic Company, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc., FMC Corporation, PhosAgro Group of Companies, Winharvest, HERINGER, K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)., Corteva., UPL, China National Agrochemical Co., Ltd., ADAMA India Private Limited, Nufarm, The Mosaic Company, and Syngenta Crop Protection AG, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This pesticide products market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on pesticide products market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Pesticide Products Market Scope and Market Size

The pesticide products market is segmented on the basis of type and crop type. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the pesticide products market is segmented into bio-pesticides, biochemical pesticides and synthetic pesticides. Bio-pesticides are further segmented into microbial pesticides, bactericides, insecticides, fungicides, nemacides and others. Biochemical pesticides are further segmented into fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, pyrethoids, defoliants, fumigants and others.

On the basis of crop type, the pesticide products market is segmented into vegetables & fruits, oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, commercial crops, plantation crops, turfs & ornamentals and others.Pesticide Products Market Country Level Analysis

The pesticide products market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type and crop type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global pesticide products market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the pesticide products market because of the rise in use of integrated pest management solutions within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the high usage of the biofungicide in commercial applications in the region.

The country section of the pesticide products market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

