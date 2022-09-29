Personalized Nutrition Market Opportunities, Future Industry Trends, Strategies, Revenue, Challenges, Top Players and Forecast 2029

The finest Personalized Nutrition market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Market Analysis and Insights

Dieticians around the globe have been using personalized nutrition since the approach of the calling. This nutrition plan offers custom-made nourishment counsel fitting physical, enthusiastic and clinical necessities of patients. Things have gotten significantly more explicit in the past years.

Personalized nutrition is known to include surveying an individual’s hereditary qualities, physical movement, microbiome, dietary propensities, and rest practices. Global Personalized Nutrition Market was valued at USD 9.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 20.14 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Standard Supplements” accounts for the largest ingredient segment owing to rising awareness about the overall health of individuals. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the personalized nutrition market is segmented into dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, functional food, functional beverage, digitalized DNA-based diet, sports nutragenomics, and others.

On the basis of age group, the personalized nutrition market is segmented into 0-18 age group, 19-34 age group, 35-54 age group, and 55+ age group.

On the basis of providers, the personalized nutrition market is segmented into wellness and fitness centers, medical profession and dietician, food delivery services, and diagnostic companies and laboratories.

On the basis of dosage forms, the personalized nutrition market is segmented into tablets, capsule, powders, liquids, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the personalized nutrition market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care, wellness and fitness centers, ambulatory care, and others.

On the basis of application, the personalized nutrition market is segmented into standard supplements, disease-based, and others.

The major players covered in the Personalized Nutrition Market report are:

The major players covered in the personalized nutrition market report are BASF SE, DSM, Herbalife Nutrition, Amway, DNAfit, Wellness Coaches, Atlas Biomed Group Ltd, Noho Health Inc., Habit Food Personalized, LLC, Persona, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Balchem Corporation, Foodsmart, DNAlysis, Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute Morgan Building, DayTwo Ltd., BiogeniQ Inc., Helix, Segterra, Inc. and Nutritional genomics among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The Personalized Nutrition Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Personalized Nutrition Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

