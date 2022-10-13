PerfectionGeeks Technologies Launching Educational App S2S in Market?

Educational App S2S is an initiative that encourages collaboration between different existing entrepreneurial student organizations. Students run the whole process and are supported by a strong network of mentors. Together with tech business peoplePerfectionGeeks Technologies, we are eager to launch this ambition of the board in collaboration with the student-run management team.

Our Vision

Educating the next generation of investors that make an impact on the ecosystem and give an upgrade to breakthrough concepts for the next generation.

Mission

Our mission is to promote culture, diversity in Educational App S2S, and boldness to bring optimistic transformation into society by backing breakthrough visions coming out of the universities. We see it as a strength that the student-run team changes as it allows us to connect with more people and share the impact on the world.

Opening up the path to the S2S ecosystem

Today, there is sometimes the chance that young entrepreneurs randomly pick investors or have a limited idea of the ecosystem. We, therefore, like to set up a collaborative platform with numerous Educational App S2S that both sides can profit from. In addition to the investment committee, an essential pillar is therefore our focus on co-investor relations. We work hand-in-hand with conventional S2S to bring Educational App S2S to the campus and to assure a smooth flow of capital into great concepts. Start-ups must get key to the best investors for their respective fields.

Giving back and starting the Educational App S2S

The key feature is the learning & education of how Educational App S2S work and the tools & techniques that are used. We invest in the education, mentoring, and tech stack to make this happen. We seek to demystify the S2S area with hands-on learning options and are set to publish investment criteria and other documents that are making transparency in the S2S process for aspiring entrepreneurs. In addition, there is also a monetary giving back that is necessary. The annual management fee is targeted to strengthen events in collaboration with current student organizations and cover operational costs. It has a quick boost to the ecosystem. No students, advisors, or board members are compensated with a salary as we think in long-term incentives.

Conclusion

We will persist to work closely with the players of the ecosystem to provide guidance, mentoring, and support to the student-run management team.

Website: https://www.s2s.one/

By bringing Educational App S2S, we have a unique option to foster a diverse, open- minded, and well-connected generation of new investors that will drive the positive transformation of the start-up ecosystem and beyond.

