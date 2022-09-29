Pectin Market Growing Demand, Industry Synopsis, Opportunities and Analysis 2021 to 2028 Global Pectin Market, By Type (HM Pectin, LM Pectin), Raw Materials (Citrus Fruit, Apple, Sugar Beet, Others), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent, Fat Replacer, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care Products, Industrial Applications), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Pectin Market

The pectin market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.88% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on pectin market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in health consciousness globally is escalating the growth of pectin market.

Pectin refers to the compound that is found in cell walls of vegetables and fruits. It is known to connect together the distinct cells and is widely utilized in cooking as a gelling agent especially in jellies, sweets, jams, and dessert fillings among others. They are usually extracted from sugar beets, apple, and citrus fruit, among others. They are also utilized as fat replacer, stabilizers and gelling agents, among others.

The rise in the consumption of premium food & beverage products across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of pectin market. The increased usage of pectin in fruit juices for enhanced mouthfeel, in acidified dairy applications for low-calorie jams, acidified protein drinks and protein stabilization, and increasing awareness about the multifunctionality of pectin among food and beverage manufacturers, accelerate the market growth. The rise in the use of the product for declining cooking time, increasing shelf life and improving texture and color, and multi-functionality of pectin’s leading to demand from newer applications further influence the market. Additionally, increase in investments in research & development extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, fluctuations in prices of pectin and its products, and stringent regulations and need for quality standards are expected to obstruct the market growth. Development of pectin substitutes and unclear labeling leading to ambiguity and uncertainty are projected to challenge the pectin market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

