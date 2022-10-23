Pallet Conveyor System Market Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2030 | TMR Study
Pallet conveyor transports pallets from one point to another, typically handling every item in the same fashion with no variance. Production inefficiencies and wasteful delays are eliminated by streamlining and standardizing the movement of material. A consistent material handling routine ultimately reduces work in process and enables greater throughput.
Opportunities in Pallet Conveyor System Market
The current trade frictions in various parts of the world, especially that between the two largest economies China and the U.S., are slowing down. While an early trade agreement is widely anticipated, Asia should seek far more fundamental pathways to secure its long- term growth between the major global economies and propel trade activity, leading to expansion of the manufacturing sector. This in turn is estimated to provide significant opportunity for pallet conveyor systems.
Asia Pacific Region to Dominant the Pallet Conveyor System Market
Asia Pacific is a major market for pallet conveyor systems, driven by the expansion of the manufacturing sector in the region. China is a manufacturing powerhouse of the world. Availability of lower-wage workers in the country, low taxes and duties, and competitive currency practices have been driving the country’s manufacturing industry. U.S.-based companies such as Apple Inc. take advantage of China’s supply chain efficiencies to keep costs low and margins high. Foxconn Technology Group has multiple suppliers and manufacturers of components that are at nearby locations. It is economically unfeasible for many companies to take components to the U.S. in order to assemble the final product; hence, they choose China. This lead to the expansion of the manufacturing sector in the country. While rapidly expanding economies in the region, such as India, have resources, policy and workforce in place. The ‘Make in India’ program and policy is India’s plan of action to encourage its domestic manufacturing sector and export products to the global market. This scenario is projected to boost the pallet conveyor system market in Asia Pacific.
Key Players Operating in Pallet Conveyor System Market
The global pallet conveyor system market is fragmented with more number of players. A few of the key players operating in the global pallet conveyor system market are:
Daifuku Co., Ltd
Siemens AG
Five Group
Emerson Electric
Allied Conveyor Systems
Caterpillar
Dorner Conveyors
Dynamic Conveyors
FMC technologies
Interroll and Intelligrated
Global Pallet Conveyor System Market: Research Scope
Global Pallet Conveyor System Market, by Type
Gravity Roller Pallet Conveyor
Chain Driven Live Roller Pallet Conveyor
Drag chain Pallet Conveyor
Belt Driven Live Roller Pallet Conveyor
Heavy Duty Slat Conveyor
Others
Global Pallet Conveyor System Market, by Application
Retail and Logistics
Industrial
Food and Beverages
Others
Global Pallet Conveyor System Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Nordic Region
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
