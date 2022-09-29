Oxygen Generator Market Expected to Generate a brilliant Revenue with magnificent CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030

The global oxygen generator market in 2021 was valued at USD 1,469.5 Million and is projected to reach USD 2,545.0 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the projected period. In 2021, around 1,321.87 thousand units of oxygen generators were estimated to be sold.

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global OXYGEN GENERATOR market, with particular attention paid to its key players and their business strategies, geographic development, market segmentation, competitive environment, production, pricing, and cost structure.

The report studies each area of the essential components of the global market. It also covers the driving forces, constraints, trends, and opportunities of the market.

The report’s qualitative and quantitative analysis will assist businesses in conducting extensive research on the global market. It also highlights the SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s five strengths in the worldwide market.

The major companies in the global OXYGEN GENERATOR market are examined in terms of their market shares, most recent innovations, new product introductions, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they target.

The leading players in the market are:

Key players operating in the global oxygen generator market include Atlas Copco, AVIC Jianghang, Beijing Shenlu, Airsep, Caire, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Drive Medical, Foshan Kaiya, GCE Group, Inmatec, Inogen, Inova Labs, Invacare, Nidek Medical, NGK Spark Plug, Novair Medical, O2 Concepts, Oxymat A/S, Philips Respironics, Precision Medical, ResMed, SeQual Technologies, Teijin Pharma, Yuwell, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 6 major players is more than 50%.

The research explores the products and applications through a thorough analysis of their product portfolios. Additionally, it offers helpful advice for both established and emerging market participants.

The global market is extremely fragmented, and the major players have employed a variety of techniques to enhance their market share, including new product releases, expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

The market shares of the international markets in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the research.

The segmentation of the worldwide market is the main focus. Cross-segment growth enables precise estimates and forecasts of sales in terms of volume and value for the years 2022–2030.

The global market segmentation focuses on

By Type,

Small PSA Oxygen Generator

Large PSA Oxygen Generator

The small PSA oxygen generator segment was estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for various applications. The large PSA oxygen generator is expected to grow at the fastest volume CAGR of 5.6% owing to various technological advancements.

By Form,

Portable Oxygen Generators

Stationary Oxygen Generators

Over 500 thousand units of stationary oxygen generators by 2029 owing to their high usage in home healthcare. Portable oxygen generators segment is estimated to grow owing to their ease of use.

By Technology,

Pulse Flow

Continuous Flow

The pulse flow segment is expected to hold the largest market share as they are more energy efficient as compared to the continuous flow. The continuous flow segments market size is anticipated to surpass a value of USD 900 million by 2029 owing to their growing usage in healthcare facilities.

By Application,

Industrial Oxygen

o Sewage and Waste Water treatment

o Steel Industry

o Gold Mining

o Welding

o Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

o Glass Blowing

o Fish farms & Aquaculture

Home-use Oxygen

The home-use oxygen segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing spending and preference on home healthcare devices. Within the industrial oxygen segment, the gold mining segments volume is approximately 35% of the steel industrys volume in 2021 and this is expected to reach about 40% by 2030. This is owing to the high usage of oxygen for gold extraction. Also, the glass blowing segment is expected to account for a market size of USD 86.9 million by 2030.

Key Factors Studied in the Report are:

This section includes output and production value predictions for both the worldwide industry and important regional markets.

This section includes projections for global and regional markets for consumption and consumption value.

It performs a thorough analysis of the worldwide market’s consumers, distributors, sales channels, and value chains.

