Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market 2022 Industry Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

In the last decade, the evolution of social media has played a significant role in raising awareness about the negative effects of traditional or conventional food and the benefits of organic fruit and vegetables. Aside from the shift in how organic foods are perceived, consumers are increasingly emphasising the social aspects of organic production, favouring small-scale agriculture in a clean environment over large farms.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the organic fruits and vegetables market was valued at USD 30.77 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 62.45 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Fruits, Vegetables), Form (Fresh, Pureed, Frozen, Powdered, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Wholesale, Convenience Stores, Others), End-User (Residential, Commercial) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), ADM (U.S.), Farbest Brands (U.S.), SternVitamin GmbH & Co. K.G. (Germany), Adisseo (France), BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas S.L. (Spain), Rabar Pty Ltd (Australia), Golden Omega (Chile), Kinomega Biopharm Inc. (China), Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), Polaris (U.S.), Pharma Marine AS (Norway), Huatai Biopharm (China), ALGISYS LLC (U.S.), and Biosearch Life (Spain) Opportunities Increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets

Rising disposable income levels, rising fruit and vegetables expenditure

The increasing use of organic fruit and vegetables as a natural ingredient in the personal care industry

Market Definition

Organic fruits and vegetables are agricultural products grown or produced using organic farming practises. Organic farming encourages resource recycling, maintains ecological balance, and engages in biodiversity conservation practises. Organic fruits and vegetables are agricultural products that are grown without the use of synthetic fertilizers, growth regulators, or other additives.

Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing awareness about the benefits of organic fruit and vegetables

Growing awareness of the benefits of the organic fruits and vegetables market leads to increased market share growth. The organic fruits and vegetables market raises the standard of living by lowering health concerns, increasing customer knowledge of health-conscious customers, avoiding pesticides, chemical fertilisers, and synthetic chemicals, and avoiding genetically modified organisms. As a result, organic fruits and vegetables play an important role in health benefits, environmental friendliness, and animal welfare. It has nutritional advantages over a standard diet.

Growing demand for clean label products

Clean label products are in high demand because consumers look for plant-based proteins, and vegetarian foods are considered healthier. Clean label products are completely natural, non-GMO, and made with real ingredients, with no additives or preservatives. The main benefit of a clean label product is that consumers can easily read the ingredients and that it is organic and free of chemicals. Companies should have good packaging design, food product transparency, and simple ingredients with functional benefits.

Opportunity

Some of the factors expected to fuel global market growth during the forecast period include an increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets. The increasing use of organic fruits and vegetables as a natural ingredient in the personal care industry is expected to drive growth in the global organic fruits and vegetables market. Furthermore, rising disposable income levels, rising fruit and vegetables expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are some of the other factors expected to drive organic fruits and vegetables market growth.

