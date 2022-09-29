Organic Food and Beverages Market to Perceive Promising Growth of CAGR By 2022: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends And Value Forecast Global Organic Food and Beverages Market, By Product Type (Organic Food and Organic Beverages), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Internet Retailing and Others), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

In the last decade, the evolution of social media has played a significant role in raising awareness about the negative effects of traditional or conventional food and the benefits of organic food and beverages. Aside from the shift in how organic foods are perceived, consumers are increasingly emphasising the social aspects of organic production, favouring small-scale agriculture in a clean environment over large farms.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the organic food and beverages market was valued at USD 188.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 430.01 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Organic Food and Organic Beverages), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Internet Retailing and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Hain Celestial (U.S), Dole Food Company, Inc (U.S), Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (U.S), General Mills Inc. (U.S), Danone (France), United Natural Foods, Inc. (U.S), GCMMF (India), THE HERSHEY COMPANY (U.S), Amy’s Kitchen, Inc. (U.S), Organic Valley (U.S), Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S), Nestlé (Switzerland), Eden Foods (U.S), SunOpta (Canada) Opportunities Innovative packaging solution to reduce carbon foot prints

Rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles

The increasing use of Organic Food and Beverages as a natural ingredient in the personal care industry

Market Definition

Organic foods and beverages are agricultural products grown or produced using organic farming practises. Organic farming encourages resource recycling, maintains ecological balance, and engages in biodiversity conservation practises. Organic foods and beverages are agricultural products that are grown without the use of synthetic fertilisers, growth regulators, or other additives.

Organic Food and Beverages Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing awareness about the benefits of organic food and beverages

Growing awareness of the benefits of the organic food and beverage market leads to increased market share growth. The organic food and beverage market raises the standard of living by lowering health concerns, increasing customer knowledge of health-conscious customers, avoiding pesticides, chemical fertilisers, and synthetic chemicals, and avoiding genetically modified organisms. As a result, organic food and beverages play an important role in health benefits, environmental friendliness, and animal welfare. It has nutritional advantages over a standard diet.

Growing demand for clean label products

Clean label products are in high demand because consumers are looking for plant-based proteins, and vegetarian foods are seen as healthier. Clean label products are completely natural, non-GMO, and made with real ingredients, with no additives or preservatives. The main benefit of a clean label product is that consumers can easily read the ingredients and that it is organic and free of chemicals. Companies should have good packaging design, food product transparency, and simple ingredients with functional benefits.

Opportunity

An increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets are some of the factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. The growing use of organic food and beverages as a natural ingredient in the personal care industry will drive growth in the global organic food and beverages market. Rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are also expected to drive organic food and beverage market growth.

Major Key Contents Covered in Organic Food and Beverages Market :

Introduction of Organic Food and Beverages Market with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Organic Food and Beverages Market with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information, and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis with Comparison, Supply, Consumption, and Import and Export.

Organic Food and Beverages Market Analysis with Status and Competition by Companies and Countries.

2022-2029 Forecast of Global Organic Food and Beverages Market with Cost, Profit, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export

Trending factors influencing the shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

Organic Food and Beverages Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

