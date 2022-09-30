Operational Technology Market Size, Share, Future Trends, Business Statistics, Innovative Strategy and Forecast by 2028

Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of Operational Technology Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Operational Technology market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.

Global Operational Technology Market was valued at USD 21315.90 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 36080.59 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Oil and Gas accounts for the largest end-user segment in the respective market owing to the high use for leak detection, process safety, and process improvements. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Operational Technology Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Use in Utility Companies

The increase in demand for operational technology among utility companies acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of operational technology market. These are being deployed due to their benefits such as cost-saving, environmental protection and safety improvement.

Technological Advancements

The increase in the use of operational technology due to continuous technological advancements along with lower power consumption accelerate the market growth. The surge in the popularity of the technology owing to its characteristics such as added convenience, increased productivity and better reliability and quality has a positive impact on the market.

Industry 4.0

The rise in the emergence of industry 4.0 across both manufacturing and process industries accelerate the market growth. These services are deployed as a part of their digitalization initiatives. Several governments are incorporating operational technology (OT).

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the operational technology market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, surge in the adoption of emerging technologies such as IIoT and cloud computing in industrial environments extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increased demand for safety compliance automation solutions will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, high installation and maintenance costs, and requirement of maintenance and frequent software upgrades are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of standardization in industrial communication protocols and rise in instances of automated cyber-attacks are projected to challenge the operational technology market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Operational Technology Market Includes:

Fortinet, Inc. (US), Gray Matter Systems LLC (US), Forcepoint (US), IBM Corporation (US), ABB (Sweden), General Electric (US), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Oracle (US), Wipro Limited (India), SCADAfence (Ireland), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems (US), Accenture (Ireland), Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc. (US), and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), among others.

Recent Developments

In December 2019, SCADAfence partnered with Fortinet for developing a solution for Operational Technology (OT) security. This solution set the benchmark for the future developments and helped the company gain trust and reliability among customers.

In October 2019, ABB entered into a partnership with Operational Technology Cyber Security Alliance (OTCSA). This partnership focused on security for operational technology in critical infrastructures and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). This solution will deal with the cybersecurity issues in systems and solutions for infrastructure and industry. Both the companies will mutually benefit, which will help them expand their market.

Key Market Segments:

Component

Hardware

Software/Platform

Services

Deployment

On Premise

Hybrid

Cloud

Organization Size

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Technology

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Process Control Domains (PCD)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS)

Building Management/Automation Systems (BAS)

End-User

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Infrastructure

Energy and Utilities

Food and Beverage

Life Sciences

Marine and Ports

Metals and Mining

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Pulp and Paper

Others

Operational Technology Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the Operational Technology market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Operational Technology market?

How will the Operational Technology market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Operational Technology market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Operational Technology market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Operational Technology market throughout the forecast period?

