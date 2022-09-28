Omega 3 for Food Ingredients Market Growth Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Industry Share, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report

Omega 3 for Food Ingredients Market analysis report gives an assessment of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the approximated forecast frame. The Market study encompasses a Market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its Market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. All the information, facts, and statistics covered in the report lead to actionable ideas, improved decision-making, and better deciding business strategies. Omega 3 for Food Ingredients Market report contains historic data, present Market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Global Omega 3 for Food Ingredients Market, By Source (Plant-Derived, Marine-Derived), Product Type (Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)), Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Pet Food and Feed) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Some of the major players operating in the Omega 3 for Food Ingredients market are: Cargill Incorporated (US), BASF SE (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Orkla (Norway), Croda International Plc (UK), Lonza. (Switzerland), KD Pharma Group (Germany), Corbion (Netehrlands), GC Rieber (India), Epax (Norway), Runke Bioengineering (China), Nordic Naturals, Inc. (US), Golden Omega (Chile), Kinomega Biopharm Inc. (China), Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), Polaris (US), Pharma Marine AS (Norway), Huatai Biopharm (China), ALGISYS LLC (US), and Biosearch Life (Spain), among others

In recent years, population around the world has become well aware of the benefits associated with Omega-3 ingredients. Americans spend over USD 25 billion per year on more than 50,000 dietary supplements products, according to a research. These ingredients are being widely consumed through various juices, desserts and dietary supplements, among others. Omega-3 is also being derived from plants to acknowledge demand from the vegan population.

Global Omega 3 for Food Ingredients Market was valued at USD 3.08 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.37 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Marine-Derived is expected to witness high growth in the source segments of the market owing to the numerous benefits associated with the type. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

