Office Furniture Market 2022 -Industry Dynamic, Demand Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Opportunities to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Growing business environment in developing and underdeveloped countries around the world, office furniture is becoming more important. The number of renovation and modification projects is growing in countries fueling the market’s growth. Furthermore, favourable trade relations between countries and government policies such as foreign direct investment and trade relaxations increased the number of multinational and global companies, as well as technology and business parks, assisting the market in recording more revenue transactions.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the office furniture market was valued at USD 88.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 142.88 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Office furniture is used in commercial and corporate settings such as meeting rooms, individual workstations, cafeterias, and lounges. Filing cabinets, seating furniture, and tables are examples of essential furniture items that contribute to the overall aesthetics of these spaces. The most common raw materials used to manufacture these products are wood, steel, glass, and plastic.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Material (Wood, Metal, Plastics, Others), Product (Office Chairs, Office Tables, Storage Furniture, Office Systems Furniture, Reception Furniture, Other Product Types), Sales Channel (Retail Stores, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturer Stores, E-Commerce Stores, Discount Stores, Rental Stores, Other Sales Channels), Price Range (Low, Medium, High), End-User (Enterprise, Hospitals, Schools, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Al Meera (UAE), American Woodmark Corporation (U.S.), Ballingslöv International AB (Sweden), Black Red White (Poland), Boffi S.p.A (Italy), Bulthaup (Germany), Cabico Inc(Canada), Cabinetworks Group (U.S.), Godrej Interio (India), Golden Home Cabinets (China), Häcker Küchen (Germany), Haier Inc., (China), Hanssem Co. Ltd., (South Korea), Howdens Joinery Ltd., (UK), IKEA (Sweden), Interwood (India), Itatiaia (Brazil), Lixil (Japan)

Office Furniture Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid construction of IT Parks and commercial zones and corporate offices

The rapid construction of IT Parks and commercial zones increases the number of corporate offices worldwide, creating a demand for modernised office furniture. Organizations are also creating informal office spaces to improve colleague communications, the collaborative environment, and social interactions. This shift has prompted office furniture manufacturers to introduce intelligently designed furniture products.

The implementation of a number of programmes by governments to encourage start-ups

The global office furniture market is being driven by implementing a number of programmes by governments around the world to encourage start-ups through the implementation of favourable policies. Technological advancements in office furniture are accelerating the industry’s growth. The idea of a home office and working from home is driving up demand for office furniture. The growing demand for environmentally sound and sustainable furniture is encouraging manufacturers to adopt green products that aid in reducing waste disposal, environmental pollution, and deforestation, thereby assisting the global office furniture market’s growth.

Opportunities

The expanding Information Technology (IT) sector is creating significant opportunities for the global office furniture market. Furthermore, increased emphasis on work aesthetics has resulted in tremendous market growth. The key players in the office furniture market are focused on designing and manufacturing products that cater to changing customer preferences. Ready to Assemble (RTA) furniture is also gaining popularity among consumers due to its ease of use and convenience. Per capita spending on online trading channels has increased significantly in recent years. Many prominent local manufacturers are implementing online retail strategies to reduce product display costs and increase overall profit margins. Furthermore, the number of online furniture stores has grown significantly.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world

Objective of Studies:

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the Office Furniture Market Market , comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyses the market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Office Furniture Market Market .

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global market.

