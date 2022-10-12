Odour Control Textiles Market Is Projected To Increase By The End Of 2032

The global odour control textiles market is expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR from US$ 5.54 billion in 2022 to US$ 8.64 billion by the end of 2032.

The use of smell control technology is required because most medical textiles, including fabric liners, are susceptible to microbial infection and disease transmission. The market for odour control textiles is expected to grow in the coming years due to increased demand from medical facilities.

Competitive Landscape

Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, research and development, product revisions, and technological upgrades are all used by key players to gain market control.

Launching unique items will be the most profitable option in the future for standing out and generating significant revenue.

Swedish Renewcell and Swiss HeiQ formed a strategic partnership in June 2022 to produce circular HeiQ AeoniQ cellulose filament yarn using Renewcell’s textile-to-textile recycled CIRCULOSE® pulp to replace environmentally harmful polyester in textiles. The textile industry can achieve 100% circularity through this agreement by incorporating recycled raw materials into the most cutting-edge, climate-positive, and eco-friendly yarn production process.

What Motivates the Purchase of Odor Control Textiles?

“Rising Consumer Preference for Hygiene and Disease Control Boosting Odor Control Textile Sales”

Odours in clothing are typically caused by microbial growth, air pollution, perspiration, and other factors, which has increased the demand for textiles that manage odours over time.

Odour control science is currently widely used in the textile industry to avoid offensive odours in a variety of items, such as yoga pants, athletic shoes, and running shorts, without impairing the fabric’s inherent qualities.

Key Segments Covered in Odour Control Textiles Industry Research

Odour Control Textiles Market by End Use :

Apparel & Footwear

Sports Apparel

Uniforms

Intimates

Socks and Gloves

Footwear

Others

Home & Medical Textiles

Towels

Bed Linen

Table Wear

Curtains

Accessories and Others

Carpets & Floor Coverings

Others

Odour Control Textiles Market by Application :

Microfibers Technology

Nanotechnology

Microencapsulation

Antimicrobial

Water Repellent

Ultraviolet Protection Technology

Odour Control Textiles Market by Sector :

Industrial

Medical & Healthcare Industry

Sports & Fitness Industry

Others

Commercial

Residential

Odour Control Textiles Market by Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Which regional markets are profitable for manufacturers of odour control textiles?

“North America Leads the Odor Control Textiles Market”

The global market for odour control textiles has been investigated in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In 2022, North America is expected to have the largest market share of 34.3% in the global market. The declining fertility rate and rising elderly population may be driving market growth.

Europe, followed by North America, is expected to account for 26.7% of global market share in 2022. In 2022, the Chinese market is expected to be worth approximately US$ 393.6 million.

