Nuts Market Growth Factors, Company Profile Analysis, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Consumers are adopting healthy eating habits by including healthy foods such as nuts, drinking more water, and including fruits in their diet as awareness and the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle. These small habits can significantly impact an individual’s health and wellness. As the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends including nuts as part of a healthy diet for adults, consumers are recognising the importance of this functional food for health, driving the growth of the global nuts.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nuts market was valued at USD 28179.26 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 47697.94 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Definition

A nut is made up of two parts: a non-edible hard shell and an edible seed. Nuts are oily kernels found within the fruit’s shell that are used in a variety of food products around the world. Nuts and seeds are high in healthy fats, protein, fibre, minerals, and vitamins. They also control bodyweight because their fats are not completely absorbed in body, they also control food intake and energy expenditure.

Report scope and market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Category (Conventional, Organic), Type (Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Cashews, Chestnuts, Hazelnuts, Hickory Nuts, Macadamia Nuts, Pecans, Pine Nuts, Pistachios, Walnuts, Peanuts and Others), Coating Type (Coated, Uncoated), Form (Whole, Diced/Cut, Roasted, Granular), End User (Household/Retail, Food Service Sector, Café, Catering, Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailers, Non-Store Retailers) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Cargill Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Dupont (US), Evonik (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), TEGASA (Spain), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), Adisseo (France), Alltech (US), Palital Feed Additives B.V. (Netherlands), Global Nutrition International (France), Centafarm SRL (Italy), Bentoli (US), NUQO Feed Additives (France), and Novus International (US) Opportunities Rise in favourable rules and regulatory scenario

Increase in population, increase in disposable income and rise in demand for plant by products

An increase in market research and development activities, as well as technological advancements and modernization in production techniques

Nuts Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising adoption of consuming healthy food and paleo diets

Growing vegan food trends, paleo diets, and other healthy eating habits are important factors influencing the global nut market’s rapid growth. Nuts play an important role in these diets because they are high in protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates. As a result, growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of nuts has driven the global market in recent years. In recent times, the young generation’s preference for organic and natural products has resulted in a larger audience target for nut manufacturers.

Rising demand from the various end user industries

Nuts are used in a variety of applications by various end-users, and they are also gaining popularity in kitchens. The consumption of nuts and seeds has many positive effects on human health, such as lowering blood cholesterol, preventing diabetes and gallstones in men and women, and other medical applications. Aside from that, many key players see cosmetics as an important ingredient. Many edible products can be made from edible nuts, including nut spreads, gravy and salad dressings, dairy inclusions and toppings, energy bars, confectionery fillings and bars, bakery fillings and inclusions, food for infants and children, and others.

Opportunity

Rise in favourable rules and regulatory scenario is the major driver escalating market growth; also, increase in population, increase in disposable income and rise in demand for plant by products are the major factors driving the nuts market growth, among others. Furthermore, an increase in market research and development activities, as well as technological advancements and modernization in production techniques, will create new opportunities for nuts market manufacturers during the forecast period.

