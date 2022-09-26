Nutritional Food Market Estimated to Lock an Ineffaceable Growth

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ” Global Nutritional Food Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 ” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Nutritional Food Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global Nutritional Food Market Analysis and Size

Human bodies need vitamins and minerals, known as micronutrients. These micronutrients nourish body and helps in keeping it healthy. The rise in health awareness is escalating the growth of the nutritional food market.

These nutrients can reduce your risk for chronic diseases. Global nutritional food market was valued at USD 5.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.08 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

List of Companies Profiled in the Nutritional Food Market Report are:

Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont. (U.S.), Amway (U.S.), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland), RiceBran Technologies (U.S.), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (U.S.), Medifast, Inc. (U.S.), Premier Nutrition……

Nutritional Food Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Malnutrition and Poor Diets

The increase in the cases of malnutrition and poor diets across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of nutritional food market.

Implementation of Nutrition Labeling

The implementation of nutrition labeling and claims regulations owing to the benefits to the food industry from nutritional labeling and claims accelerate the market growth.

Increased Demand for Dietary Supplement

The increase in demand for nutritional and dietary supplements due to the rising health consciousness further influence the market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, stringent regulations for edible beverages extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rise in demand for nutrition analysis will further expand the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2019; Base year – 2022; forecast period– 2022 to 2029

Nutritional Food Market Diversification Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

