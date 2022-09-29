Nutricosmetics Market to Perceive Promising Growth of CAGR By 2022: Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends And Value Forecast Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Ingredient (Carotenoids, Vitamins, Nutricosmetics Fatty Acids, Others), Application (Personal Care, Skin Care, Hair Care, Others, Health Care, Digestive Health, Heart Health, Weight Management, Others), Intake Type (Pill Type Nutricosmetics, Drinkable Nutricosmetics), Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, Health and Beauty Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy Stores, E-Commerce), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Nutricosmetics market size is expected to increase significantly. This can be attributed to rising consumer awareness of skin problems such as anti-aging, hair loss, wrinkles, and so on, which are linked to various nutrient deficiencies. Furthermore, a paradigm shift toward preventive health management practices in the face of rising healthcare expenditures and an increasing burden of lifestyle diseases would drive up market demand globally.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nutricosmetics market was valued at USD 3976.32 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 7128.71 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Ingredient (Carotenoids, Vitamins, Nutricosmetics Fatty Acids, Others), Application (Personal Care, Skin Care, Hair Care, Others, Health Care, Digestive Health, Heart Health, Weight Management, Others), Intake Type (Pill Type Nutricosmetics, Drinkable Nutricosmetics), Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, Health and Beauty Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy Stores, E-Commerce) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Laboratoire Dermatologique ACM (France), Forza Industries Ltd. (U.K.), Vitabiotics Ltd. (U.K.), D-LAB Nutricosmetics (France), Skinade (England), Amway (U.K.), Natrol, LLC (U.S.), SOS Hair Care (U.K.), WR Group (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), L’Oreal S.A. (France), Unilever PLC (UK), Beiersdorf AG (Germany) Opportunities Mergers and acquisitions among the world’s leading innovative and strategic development plans

The emergence of innovative products displaying innovative products

Implementation of favourable regulatory norms

Market Definition

Nutricosmetics refers to the combination of nutrients used in the manufacture of cosmetics to support the function and structure of the skin. Several micronutrients, such as vitamin A, E, and C, are well-known anti-oxidants that help to reduce the effect of free radicals on the skin.

Nutricosmetics Market Dynamics

Drivers

Consumer awareness of the negative effects of synthetic chemicals

Consumer awareness of the negative effects of synthetic chemicals used in popular cosmetic skincare products is driving them to choose products with less harmful natural ingredients that provide the same benefits without the negative side effects associated with synthetic-based products. Small-scale players are expanding faster in the domestic market. Consumer preferences are shifting toward these brands, which also claim to use environment friendly manufacturing methods, creating the product more appealing to the consumer.

Marketing strategies and research and development activities to boost market growth

The rising number of research and development activities aimed at incorporating organic nutrients into beauty products, as well as the high investment made by manufacturers in research projects, drive the nutricosmetics market growth. Rising disposable income in developing economies such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa will open up new opportunities for global corporations.

Opportunity

Mergers and acquisitions among the world’s leading innovative and strategic development plans, as well as an increase in people’s concerns about their health, have an impact on the nutricosmetics market. Furthermore, the emergence of innovative products displaying innovative products, as well as the implementation of favourable regulatory norms such as Food for Specific Health Issues (FOSHU), will provide profitable opportunities to nutricosmetics market players during the forecast period.

