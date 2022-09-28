North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market 2021 Size Analysis By Growth, Trends, and Future Opportunities Till 2027
Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) therapy is increasingly used for many patients with hematologic malignancies and other type of marrow failure or immune system disorders.
Astute Analytica published a new research report on the global North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market. The research, which includes statistics on international and regional markets, is expected to prosper between 2022 and 2030. Additionally, it offers a definition of the market as well as its categories, uses, and trends.
The global North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market size was US$ 1,527.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 3,828.3 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027.
The research provides specific information about important elements, such as market-improving drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and sector-specific trends.
This report provides the estimated and predicted market size as well as the compound annual growth rate for all segments and sub-segments.
The study offers qualitative information on growth-promoting elements, market constraints, player issues, and possibilities that can be exploited to increase market share or adjust a company’s revenue to increase profitability.
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market are:
- Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.,
- Americord Registry LLC,
- Athersys, Inc.,
- California Stem Cell (CSC),
- CBR Systems, Inc.,
- China Cord Blood Corporation (CCBC),
- Cord Blood America, Inc.
The global North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market segmentation focuses on:
By Therapeutics segment of the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market is sub-segmented into:
- Cancer
- Diabetes
- Blood Diseases
- Immune Disorders
- Metabolic Disorders
- Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome
- Other Diseases
By Applications segment of the North America Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market is sub-segmented into:
- Transplant Medicine
- Regenerative Medicine
- Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapy
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
