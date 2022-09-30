North America Powder Coatings Market Growth Share, Trends, Opportunities, Outlook & Forecast by 2029

Market status at the global and regional level of this industry is offered through this report which helps gain business insights into the extensive marketplace. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent market research report for a certain niche. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way. This professional market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This business report brings about the list of top competitors and presents insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The powder coatings market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on powder coatings market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the demand for the various applications is escalating the growth of powder coatings market.

Powder coating refer to the type of coating that is characterized as solvent-free coating. This coating is widely utilized for creating a hard finish, and mainly used on metals such as household appliances, aluminum extrusions, drum hardware, automobile and automotive parts, among others.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the powder coatings market in the forecast period are the rise in the production of automobiles. Furthermore, the emergence of applications in shipbuilding and pipeline industries, and rise in demand for high-performance fluorine resin-based powder coating is further anticipated to propel the growth of the powder coatings market. Moreover, the presence of stringent government regulations globally, and increase in demand for powder coatings for coil coating applications are further estimated to cushion the growth of the powder coatings market. In addition, emergence of new application methods will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the powder coatings market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape and North America Powder Coatings Market Share Analysis

The powder coatings market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to powder coatings market.

Some of the major players operating in the powder coatings market report are Kansai Paint Co., LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun and Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar Industrial, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Koninklijke DSM NV, Arkema SA, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Jotun Powder Coatings, TCI Powder, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, and Axalta Coating Systems among others.

On the other hand, difficulty in obtaining thin films and stringent regulations are projected to impede the growth of the powder coatings market in the timeline period. However, the environmental concerns might further challenge the growth of the powder coatings market in the near future.

This powder coatings market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on powder coatings market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

North America Powder Coatings Market Scope and Market Size

The powder coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, coating method, substrate and end use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of resin type, the powder coatings market is segmented into thermoset, thermoplastic.

On the basis of coating method, the powder coatings market is segmented into electrostatic spray, fluidized bed and others.

On the basis of substrate, the powder coatings market is segmented into metallic, non-metallic

On the basis of end-use industry, the powder coatings market is segmented into aerospace, appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, buildings and construction, energy, marine, oil and gas, furniture and others.Powder Coatings Market Country Level Analysis

The powder coatings market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, resin type, coating method, substrate and end use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the powder coatings market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.

U.S. dominates the powder coatings market due to the production capacity expansion by major automotive companies. Furthermore, the advancement and expansion of airports and rise in the construction of new buildings will further boost the growth of the powder coatings market during the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

